Republic Top 10 Headlines: G20 Summit On Afghanistan, Mahant Giri Death Case & More

Afghanistan Crisis: G20 Leaders Agree To Involve Taliban In Distributing Humanitarian Aid

G20 leaders and ministers on Tuesday, 12 October, agreed that they have "no option" but to involve the Taliban in sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. During the virtual G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, the world leaders agreed to act through the United Nations and its agencies to provide aid to the war-torn nation, which is on the verge of a “humanitarian meltdown”. Mario Draghi, the Italian PM and the current rotating chair of the G20, said that it is “very hard” to see how the world can help people in Afghanistan without involving the Taliban.

Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case: CBI Seeks Permission For Lie Detector Test On 3 Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now moved a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj seeking permission to conduct a polygraph, lie detector test in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case. The CBI has sought permission to use the test in questioning the three accused in the case. The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Prayagraj listed the matter for hearing on October 18.

Owaisi Takes Umbrage At PM Modi's NHRC Speech; Asserts 'rights Always Trump Duties'

In a sharp critique of PM Modi's speech on the 28th Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi lamented that he hardly referred to the Constitution. Contending that the PM had an "incorrect understanding" of human rights, he made it clear that rights always prevailed over duties. This was a reference to PM Modi's remark that rights and duties are interlinked and are necessary for human development. Moreover, he slammed the Union government for its purported failure to carry out its duties resulting in the 2nd wave of COVID-19 which claimed many lives.

Coal Shortage Panic Created By Oppn, States Not Picking Up Stock Despite Reminder: Sources

Amid concerns of coal shortage, the government is expected to augment the per-day production of coal from 1.94 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes in the next 5 days. On Wednesday, government sources confirmed to ANI that presently, there is no shortage in daily power and coal supply in the country. No supply of coal was ever stopped to any state despite huge dues, they added, affirming that the Centre was fulfilling all demands required by the states.

Mehbooba Mufti Decries Anti-terror Crackdown In J&K, Warns Centre Of 'dire Repercussions'

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sparked a row for the umpteenth time by slamming the anti-terror crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir and warning the Centre of "dire consequences". Speaking to the media on Tuesday, she argued that the targeting killings of minorities in the Union Territory was a failure of the government. According to her, 700 civilians had been taken into custody in this context without any credible evidence in order to absolve the authorities of their responsibility.

India At UNGA Urges Nations To Undertake 'collective Efforts' For Sustainable

Indian First Secretary to the United Nations Sneha Dubey emphasised the need to undertake "collective efforts" for reaching sustainable development goals. Speaking at the global forum on October 12, Dubey asserted that the "human-centric approach" will be the only "force multiplier for global good" in reference to sustainable development. On the climate change front, she mentioned that it is critical that "words are accompanied by concrete actions."

US To Reopen Land, Sea Borders For Fully COVID Vaccinated Non-essential Travellers In

Ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US on Wednesday, 13 October, is expected to announce the reopening of its land and sea borders to non-essential travel starting early November. Since the earliest days of the pandemic last year, vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the US, Canada and Mexico has largely been restricted to essential travel. However, now the new rules, which will come into effect next month, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the US regardless of the reason for travel.

Covaxin For Kids: Doctors Welcome SEC's Nod, Call It Crucial In Reducing Covid Spread

In a big win for India, the Subject Experts Committee (SEC) on Tuesday recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 2-18 years. Doctors across the country have welcomed the expert panel's decision but pointed the fact that the vaccine is not accepted globally.

Mohan Bhagwat Says Attempt To Defame Veer Savarkar's 'real Target Is India's Nationalism'

Speaking at the book launch of Uday Mahurkar's 'Veer Savarkar - The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition', Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that deliberate attempts are being made to target Vinayak Damodar Savarkar but asserted that the 'real target wasn't a person but India's nationalism'.

