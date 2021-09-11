Republic Top 10 Headlines: Gujarat CM Rupani Resigns, World Remembers 9/11 Victims

Haryana Govt Meets Farmers, Offers Inquiry & Govt Jobs In Lathi-charge Incident

In the latest development in the Karnal protests, the Haryana government met farmer leaders on Saturday morning. After the meeting, the administration offered an impartial inquiry in the case led by a retired High Court judge as well as compensation for the family of the deceased. Till the time of the inquiry, the state government has offered to send the accused officer on leave and has promised 2 jobs for the family members of the deceased farmer.

As Vijay Rupani Resigns, Next Gujarat CM Likely To Be From Patidar Community

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who has tendered his resignation after 5 years of service, is likely to be replaced by a BJP leader from the state's Patidar community, sources said on Saturday. Rupani stepped down from his post a year ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, paving way for a 'young fresh' face from the BJP to govern the state.

Sakinaka Rape Case: Maharashtra CM Thackeray Orders Fast-tracking, Assures Justice

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed the Mumbai police to expedite the investigation in the Sakinaka rape case in which a 33-year-old woman was brutally assaulted inside a tempo. After speaking to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the CM announced that the case would be fast-tracked to deliver justice to the victim.

Nipah Virus: NIV Pune Team Visits Kerala To Collect Samples For Finding Source Of Virus

National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has sent a team of health officials to Kerala on Saturday to collect samples from fruit-eating bats. The purpose of the visit is to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, said the Public relation department of the state government. The team of health officials from NIV arrived on Friday, September 10 and visited the Nipah epicenter.

V Muraleedharan Backs Bishop's 'Narcotic Jihad' Remark; Questions CPM, Congress' Criticism

Union Minister V Murleedharan on Friday backed Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt's remarks on 'love jihad' expressing his astonishment over the criticism surrounding the Bishop's statements in Kerala. The Kerala BJP leader stated that he did not understand why the Congress and the CPM were opposing the Bishop when jihadists were being exposed in the state.

Jaishankar Calls For Ensuring Peaceful Indo-Pacific Region, Afghanistan Also On Agenda

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held their inaugural '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue with their Australian counterparts on Saturday. Rajnath Singh and Dr S Jaishankar were joined by the Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton in New Delhi. Jaishankar expressed that he was delighted to commence the '2+2' dialogue with the Australian counterparts. He further remarked that the meeting was held at a crucial time amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic and a geopolitical environment that is in a 'rapid flux'.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres On 20 Yrs Of 9/11 Attacks: 'We Stand In Solidarity With Victims'

On September 11, 2001, exactly 20 years ago, America witnessed one of the most heinous events carried by the terrorist group Al-Qaeda. Nearly 3000 people lost their lives and countless were injured at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. The 9/11 attacks is considered one of the darkest events in American history that transformed the United States forever. Today on September 11, 2021, after 20 years, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement recalling the most heinous event that took place in America.

Amit Shah To Reach Ahmedabad; 2 Deputy CM's Likely To Be Named

In a massive development in Gujarat politics, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor, Acharya Acharya Devvrat. As per sources, Gujarat will be getting two new Deputy Chief Ministers. Presently, the position is held by Nitinbhai Patel, who is also one of the names being considered for the post of the state Chief Minister, now that Vijaybhai Rupani has resigned.

BKU Chief Says Farmer Issues Can Be Solved Via Talks After Haryana Govt Accepts Demands

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Saturday, said that all issues related to the farmers' protests can be resolved but the Centre's stand remains unclear. He informed that a meeting with Haryana government officials ended on a positive note as they agreed to two demands put forth by the farmers' organization.

UP Elections: BJP To Begin 'Booth Victory Campaign'; Congress Holds Strategy Meeting

JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will start the party's 'Booth Victory Campaign' across 27,700 polling booths in Uttar Pradesh today. This will be done via video conferencing. This launch comes ahead of the State Assembly elections next year.

