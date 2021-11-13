Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Aims 90% 1st Dose COVID Vaccination; Xi-Biden Meet & More

Centre Targets 90% 1st Dose Vaccination By November 30; No Booster Dose For Now

In a key development, India is aiming at achieving 90% 1st dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage of adults by November 30 under the aegis of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' initiative. Launched on November 3, this month-long campaign is focusing on the door-to-door vaccination of those yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue. Speaking during an online discussion on this campaign, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani stated that the government was targeting maximum second dose coverage as well.

Congress Writes To Mark Zuckerberg Alleging Facebook Is Biased Towards BJP; Seeks Inquiry

Congress on Friday wrote to Facebook seeking an internal inquiry into the functioning of its unit in India. In the letter, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has brought to the notice of CEO Mark Zuckerberg the 'apparent and evident' bias Facebook has shown towards the ruling dispensation despite their 'proclivity for sharing hate speech, misinformation, fake news and inflammatory content on the platform'.

Amit Shah Pitches 'Win Booth, Win UP' Mantra; Links BJP's Performance To 2024 LS Polls

In a statement of intent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that BJP's victory in the 2022 UP polls will have a reverberating impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Assembly election with the in-charges of all constituencies, district presidents and key leaders such as UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and party's state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan. Alleging that the Congress rule was full of corruption and appeasement, Shah stressed the need to trounce such forces for a stronger India.

Delhi's Air Quality 'severe', Neighbouring Gurugram Also Engulfed In Smoke

In the latest update to air quality in Delhi, the air pollution in the national capital declined to the 'severe' category. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499 for Delhi. In Gurugram, a thick layer of smoke and haze engulfed the area with its air quality falling in the 'very poor' category. Notably, winds that transport stubble emissions from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi are predicted to increase again in the coming days.

Facing Ire, Salman Khurshid Now Claims His New Book On Ayodhya About 'Hindu-Muslim Unity'

Faced with ire over his book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya', Congress veteran Salman Khurshid on Friday, claimed that his book was about 'Hindu-Muslim unity'. Speaking in favour of the Supreme Court's unanimous Ayodhya judgment, Khurshid said that he was making people understand how the verdict was a good one, refuting politicisation. Khurshid kicked up a controversy comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'.

US-China Summit: Biden Will Not Hold Back Concerns Washington Has With Beijing, Says Psaki

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 15 and the two leaders will confront points of tensions. While speaking at the first press conference after testing negative for coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed that Monday’s meeting between the two leaders will concern over the broader tensions bewteen China and India. Psaki added that Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about America’s concerns.

Pakistan: ‘Mysterious Viral Fever’ Grips Karachi; Demand For Platelets Up In Hospitals

Pakistan as of Friday, 12 November has witnessed umpteen cases of “mysterious viral fever” that has gripped several parts of Karachi, ANI reported citing Islamabad’s news outlets. According to the medical experts, the strange viral fever which came into notice just this past week reduced the blood platelets count as well as the white blood cells. Patients were generally brought into the hospital with a high temperature, and symptoms resembling dengue fever. Although, when these said patients were diagnosed with Dengue their tests turned back negative.

'Russia Doesn't Threaten Anyone': Kremlin Denies Allegations Of Planning To Invade Ukraine

Russia on Friday, 12 November rebuffed allegations that its recent military buildup near Ukraine reflects Moscow's aggressive intentions of leading an invasion into Ukraine. The Kremlin said that its troop deployment, combat readiness, and military exercises were in response to alleged NATO threats. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Western media reports in an address to Moscow’s state media as he clarified that Russia, in fact, has no plans of invading Ukraine and labelled the allegations a “hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions.”

Pakistan Buying US Weapons In Afghanistan To Strengthen Security Against TTP: Reports

In the aftermath of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Islamabad is reportedly buying the former's military weapons from the Afghan Taliban, a new report has revealed. The report has stated that Pakistan is buying US military weapons from the Afghan Taliban amid fear that the weapons may fall into the hands of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The report has come up at a time when Imran Khan's government is holding talks with the banned Pakistani terrorist organisation over a comprehensive ceasefire.

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Accuses NBA Of Threatening To Ban Him For Criticising China

Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter has accused the National Basketball Association (NBA) of threatening to ban him for criticising China. The Boston Celtics centre, who has been vocal about the plight of minorities in China, wore special sneakers with the words "Modern Day Slavery" and "No More Excuses" written on them during the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, October 25.

