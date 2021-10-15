Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Re-elected To UNHRC; Clinton Admitted To Hospital & More

India gets re-elected to UNHRC

India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti expressed pride at India getting re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for a sixth term on Thursday with an 'overwhelming' majority and said India will continue to further human rights issues. India received 184 of the 193 votes cast in the election. Ambassador TS Tirumurti called it a 'proud day' for the country.

PM Modi to dedicate 7 new government-owned defence companies to nation today

The Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday had informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation today, October 15. The Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities in order to improve efficiency in the defence sector. Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had asked private sector defence companies to invest in Research and Development, significantly to technologies concerned with defence-related utilities and cyberspace.

PM Modi, other leaders greet nation 'on special occasion of Vijaya Dashami'

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Indian leaders extended their wishes to the nation. Meanwhile, PM Modi is all set to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation today on October 15. In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister had asserted, 'on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami tomorrow, 15th October, seven new defence companies would be dedicated to the nation'. President Ram Nath Kovind extended 'hearty congratulations to all the countrymen'. In a tweet, the President explained how the festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Durga Puja violence: Bangladesh PM assures 'appropriate punishments'

A day after communal violence broke out in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured appropriate action against those responsible. Hasina said that people behind the communal violence during Durga puja in Cumilla city will be hunted down and given "appropriate punishments." The Bangladesh Prime Minister added that the people responsible need to be punished in order to stop the recurrence of communal attacks in the country.

India to attend Moscow format meet on Oct 20

In a huge development, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that India will participate in the Moscow format meeting that will be attended by Taliban representatives. The Moscow format meeting scheduled on October 20 is likely to witness the participation of representatives from other countries such as Iran, Pakistan and China too and will deliberate on the situation in Afghanistan. This shall mark the second occasion when Indian representatives will come face-to-face with members of the terrorist group after it seized power in Afghanistan on August 15.

Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-COVID-infection

Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-coronavirus related infection. Angel Ureña, the spokesperson for Clinton, informed that the ex-President was admitted to UCI Medical Center on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection. Separately, while speaking to Fox News, Ureña informed that Clinton was admitted to the hospital for "close monitoring" and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. Currently, Clinton remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring, the spokesperson added. Further, Ureña also said that according to the doctors, after two days of treatment, Clinton's white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.

PM Modi pays tribute to Ex-President APJ Abdul Kalam on 90th birth anniversary

As India celebrates the 90th birth anniversary of the 'People's President' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on Friday, October 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the 'Missile Man' of India. Commemorating the late President's contributions towards the welfare of the country, PM Modi said that Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had dedicated his life to make India a stronger nation. PM Modi added that the ‘Missile Man’ will remain an inspiration for generations to come.

Amit Shah aims at full majority for BJP in 2022 Goa polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exhorted the BJP cadre on Thursday to ensure that the party gets a majority on its own in the upcoming Goa Assembly election. Recalling that Jan Sangh workers had struggled for the independence of Goa, he opined that BJP has a special relationship with the state. Elaborating on the benefits of having a majority government, he contended that the Centre couldn't have taken major policy decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 if the saffron party was in a minority. In a veiled dig at the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, he lambasted the governance model of Congress.

Israel military kills Palestinian hurling fire bombs at West Bank settlement

The Israeli military on Thursday confirmed that they shot dead a Palestinian man who was throwing incendiary bombs at cars near a Jewish settlement in the beleaguered West Bank, VOA News reported. In addendum, an Arab man was detained in connection with the incident. While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stopped short of disclosing the details of the incidents, it is believed that the ‘Palestinian cause’ was the main motive behind the hostile attacks.

Beirut: 6 killed in gunfire during protests against judge leading inquiry

At least six Shi'ite protestors were killed in a gunfire attack that broke out during protests against a judge leading the probe into the last year's Beirut Port blast. The incident took place near the Central Tayouneh-Badaro area in the country's national capital, Beirut. Another 32 demonstrators were injured in violent clashes in the streets of the Lebanese capital as tension escalated on October 14. The protest was called by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

