Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kabul Airport Begins Operations, Atmaram Tomar Dead And More

ICMR: 2 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine 97.5% Effective In Averting Mortality Across Age Groups

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines available in India in preventing death after two doses is 97.5 percent, ICMR Director General Dr.Balram Bhargava revealed. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, he mentioned that an analysis of vaccination data from April 18 to August 15 had also shown that even one dose of the vaccine is 96.6% effective in averting mortality. The Health Ministry will soon unveil a tracker of real-time inoculation data which will combine the databases of its novel coronavirus portal and the CoWIN platform.

Read Full Story Here

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan After Rashid Khan Steps Down As Skipper

Afghanistan cricket team will be heading into the T20 World Cup under the leadership of a new skipper following Rashid Khan's decision to step down from the post on Thursday. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been handed the reign of the national team for the mega event following Rashid Khan's resignation. Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad consists of several players who had done well in the past, but not been part of the national setup in recent times.

Read Full Story Here

Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, Leaders Extend Greetings On 'auspicious Occasion'

As citizens set to welcome Lord Ganesh on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, and several other Union Ministers extended wishes on the auspicious beginning. Tweeting both in Hindi and Marathi, PM Modi wrote, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and wished 'peace, good fortune and health' for everyone. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival commences from today, September 10 and will be celebrated for 10 days to mark Lord Ganesh's arrival on Earth.

Read Full Story Here

'Should represent all sections ' | India's TS Tirumurti Calls For 'inclusive Dispensation' In Afghanistan At UNSC

UN Security Council Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Thursday called for an inclusive dispensation by the Taliban in Afghanistan with the representation of all sections of the society. The Indian ambassador stated that an inclusive and negotiated political statement in Afghanistan would gain greater international acceptance and legitimacy. T S Tirumurti's statement comes after the Taliban announced its official government in Afghanistan placing top Taliban leaders and members of the Haqqani network in key positions.

Read Full Story Here

All-party Delegation Led By Sidhu To Meet Farmers Over Punjab Poll Campaign, BJP Snubbed

The Congress is leading an all-party delegation to meet farmer leaders on Thursday. The political parties have been invited to discuss the 2022 poll campaign with the farmers. As per sources, all Punjab political parties apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Kisan leaders today. The BJP delegation has not been invited by the farmer leaders. Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be leading the all-party delegation.

Read Full Story Here

COVID-19: BRICS Members Laud India For Vaccine Distribution Across World In Time Of Need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thursday, chaired the 13th BRICS summit themed “BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus”. In the much-vaunted virtual summit, leaders from the member countries discussed a variety of issues including the coronavirus pandemic, eco-terrorism inter alia. Now, in the aftermath, bloc’s members have showered accolades on the Narendra Modi-led administration for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the region and across the world.

Read Full Story Here

UP Poll Campaign Heats Up After FIR Against Owaisi For Hate Speech & COVID Norms Violation

In a crucial development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, the Barabanki Police registered an FIR against AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday. This was in the wake of Owaisi addressing a massive public rally in Barabanki where COVID-19 norms and other conditions were not adhered to. According to Barabanki SP Yamuna Prasad, the Hyderabad MP also delivered a communal speech in which he referred to the razing of an ancient mosque in the Ram Snehi Ghat tehsil in May this year which was purportedly an illegal structure.

Read Full Story Here

UP BJP Leader Atmaram Tomar Found Dead At His Residence In Baghpat, Murder Case Registered

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Atmaram Tomar was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in UP's Baghpat on Friday. The leader was allegedly strangled to death in his room. According to sources, Atmaram Tomar's driver reached his residence in Bijraul Road, Baghpat in the morning where he found the door to his room closed. After repeated knocks, the door was broken at the former Minister was seen lying on the bed with a towel around his neck.

Read Full Story Here

First Civilian Flight From Kabul Flown To Doha, Over 200 US & European Nationals Evacuated

In a significant development, the first civilian flight with American and foreign nationals left Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. The Qatar Airways flight was allowed to evacuate 200 foreigners, mainly Americans and European nationals. This development comes as a breakthrough amid reports which claimed that the Taliban had blocked all chartered planes from leaving the country.

Read Full Story Here

Leylah Fernandez Enters US Open Final, Invites NBA Legend Steve Nash For Tennis Game

Leylah Fernandez fairytale journey at the US Open 2021 continues as the Canadian teen entered her maiden Grand Slam final on Friday. Fernandez who turned 19 a couple of days back edged No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 to earn the place in the final of the Grand Slam. In Saturday's final, the left-handed Fernandez will face either another unseeded teen, 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Britain, or 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Read Full Story Here