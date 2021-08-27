Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kabul Explosions, Amarinder Singh Meeting, India At UNSC & More

Amrullah Saleh Says Roots Of IS-K In Taliban, Haqqani Network; Calls Pakistan The 'master'

In the aftermath of the twin explosions at the Kabul Airport, Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Friday alleged that they had evidence in hand which showed links of the IS-K cells with the Taliban and the Haqqani network operating in Kabul. The leader remarked that the Taliban denying links with ISIS was equivalent to Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura and said that they had 'learned well' from their masters.

Read full story here

India Condemns Kabul Attacks At UNSC, Says 'need To Stand United Against Terrorism'

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, T S Tirumurti condemned the Kabul explosions at the UNSC meeting on Thursday, sending India's heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. The Indian Envoy stated that the twin blasts had reinforced the need to stand united against terrorism and those who provide sanctuary to terrorists. Addressing the UNSC meeting on Ethiopia, T S Tirumurti said, "We begin by strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Kabul today.

Read full story here

Kerala: MLA MK Muneer Gets Death Threat Letter For Facebook Post Against The Taliban

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA MK Muneer received an anonymous threat letter on Wednesday which asked him to take down his anti-Taliban posts or face repercussions. The threat letter, which was titled "Taliban - a wonder", said that it was hurting Muslim sentiments in general. Muneer, who is also an ex-minister, was additionally warned of a similar fate to Kerala professor TJ Joseph, who had his palms chopped off by radical groups in 2010.

Read full story here

Kabul: At Least 12 US Service Members Killed In Suicide Attack, Dozens Wounded

In the waning days of airlift for refugees fleeing the Taliban control when two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on throngs of Afghans at Kabul's airport, turning a sight of desperation into one of terror. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attacks. Americans and others are still being evacuated, according to a U.S. general in charge of the evacuation. US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said the airport was heavily guarded, and different routes were being employed to get evacuees in.

Read full story here

UK PM Boris Johnson Condemns Kabul Airport Attack, Acknowledges 'time Is Of The Essence'

Suicide bombing attacks at the Kabul Airport on 26 August has slowed down evacuation efforts of countries helping their nationals flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Reacting to the bombings, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that time was running out to evacuate people stranded in Afghanistan but asserted that a majority of those who were eligible to come to Britain had been evacuated. Speaking after an emergency meeting to discuss the Afghanistan situation, Boris Johnson said, "The barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul shows the importance of continuing Operation PITTING to the end.

Read full story here

Neeraj Chopra Set To Miss Diamond League; Shifts Focus Onto Jam-packed 2022 Season

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has opted not to participate in any further events this year as he aims to rest and recuperate after a packed schedule last month. The 23-year-old, who became India’s first gold medallist in track and field events, has been off training after a bout of illness and eyes a strong comeback next year in what will be an action-packed calendar. Chopra had insisted on participating in the Diamond League this year but ultimately decided to take a break and return next year with the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in mind.

Read full story here

Om Birla Comments On India's Stance On Terrorism; Highlights Pak Support To Taliban

The incidence of terror attacks has been increasingly reported across the world. Commenting on India's stance on terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, August 26, said India has always been against terrorism and expansionism and is capable of defending its borders. Speaking from Ladakh, Om Birla said expansionist policies lead to disputes on borders and India has always been against expansionism. Birla is currently in Ladakh for the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory.

Read full story here

Chidambaram Positive About Poll Results, Says Atmosphere 'favourable' For Congress In Goa

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the Congress is "battle-ready" for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. The newly-appointed AICC election observer for Goa arrived in the coastal state to discuss strategies ahead of the polls which are scheduled early next year. Chidambaram in his first address as the election observer claimed that the political atmosphere in the state was "extremely favourable" for the Congress party.

Read full story here

Amid Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis, 20 MLAs Head To New Delhi To meet Party High Command

The Chhattisgarh Congress crisis seems to be getting deeper as multiple MLAs on Thursday headed to New Delhi to meet the High command of the party. As many as 20 MLAs from Chhattisgarh have headed to New Delhi, however, Republic sources reveal that the Congress top brass has not called them for any meeting also there has been no discussion held any kind of meeting.

Read full story here

Amarinder Singh, Aides Host Dinner Meeting With 58 MLAs And 8 MPs Amid Punjab Power Tussle

Amid the ongoing Punjab crisis, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday had a show of strength as the Chief Minister took center stage at a dinner meeting with 58 MLAs and 8 MPs from the party. The meeting came a day after multiple Punjab Congress leaders showed resentment over the decision of the CM leading the party in the upcoming Assembly polls. The grand dinner meeting was hosted by cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi at his residence.

Read full story here

Republicworld.com