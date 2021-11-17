Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Resumes Ops; India Slams Pak & More

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Resumes Operations From Today; Naqvi Extends Wishes To Devotees

At the outset of the resumption of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Union Cabinet of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated everyone and affirmed the aspirations of Sikh devotees deprived of the 'Darshan Didare'. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi stated that the corridor was shut due to COVID-19-related restrictions and risks.

PM Modi Lauds MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad For Helping Passenger Mid-air: 'A Doctor At Heart'

PM Modi appreciated Union MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad for administering medical aid to a co-passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Tuesday. He was one of the 43 Ministers who was inducted into the Council of Ministers on July 7 earlier this year as a part of the reshuffle at the Centre. After the passenger who is a hypotension patient complained of giddiness mid-air, Karad immediately came to his rescue.

ISRO Performs Manoeuvre To Avoid Collision Between Chandrayaan-2 And NASA’s Lunar Orbiter

In October, the Chandrayaan-2 mission's lunar orbiter was relocated from its 100-kilometres circular, polar orbit to avoid close contact with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) near the north pole, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). This was the first time ISRO had attempted a close approach manoeuvre for a space exploration mission. To avoid a collision, ISRO keeps a close eye on the sky for debris and other satellites. According to ISRO, all such manoeuvres have so far been limited to satellites orbiting the planet.

Akhilesh Yadav To Take Vijay Rath Yatra On Purvanchal Expressway On November 17

The inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 16, also made space for a political slugfest in the poll slated for Uttar Pradesh, as both the incumbent BJP and opposition SP continued to claim that the project was their government’s initiative.

India Slams Pak For 'frivolous' Remarks On Kashmir, Misusing UN To Spread False Propaganda

Responding to "frivolous" remarks made by Pakistan's representative at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India on Tuesday underscored that Islamabad has misused the platform provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against New Delhi. Speaking at the Open Debate on 'Peace and security through preventive diplomacy', Counsellor at India's permanent mission to UN, Dr. Kajal Bhat slammed Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue and called upon the Pakistan government to "immediately vacate all areas of Jammu and Kashmir."

Congress Rift Spills Over To J&K As Ghulam Nabi Azad Camp Leaders Resign From Party Posts

The infighting in Congress spilled over to J&K as the leaders close to G23 leader and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from their party positions. Ex-MLAs and Ministers such as GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat and Anwar Bhat have submitted their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil, sources told Republic TV. This development is being perceived as a pressure tactic to seek the ouster of Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the J&K Congress president.

Delhi Air Pollution: Closure Of Schools, Colleges Ordered; Work From Home For 50% Staff

In a big development on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued a slew of directions to address the air pollution crisis in the national capital. After the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold an emergency meeting to discuss ways to effectively control air pollution, the CAQM held a meet at 10 am on November 16 in which officials from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi participated. During the meeting, IMD scientist Dr VK Soni predicted that the air quality over Delhi-National Capital Region will remain in the 'very poor' quality and improve only from November 21 due to strong winds.

India’s Para Shuttlers Safe, Claims Coach After Witnessing Blasts Close To Hotel In Uganda

The Indian para-badminton team is not in fear and everything is in control after six people were murdered and 33 others were injured in twin bomb blasts in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, November 16. The Indian para-badminton team was sleeping in a hotel around 100 metres from where the bomb incident occurred. National coach Gaurav Khanna-led team, included Tokyo Paralympic winner Pramod Bhagat, Tokyo Paralympic bronze medalist Manoj Sarkar, and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.

US Planning Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics 2022 Over Human Rights Abuses: Report

As Beijing’s Olympics 2022 is just three months away, the Biden administration is reportedly planning to boycott the games and will not send an official delegation to China in defiance to the Olympics over China’s human rights abuses, reported the Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, who extensively covers China policy, on Tuesday, 16 November. As per the analyst, US President Joe Biden has been given a formal recommendation for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics that is due to begin in February 2022. While the US athletes will take part in the Beijing Olympics as normal, the official delegation from the United States as well as the state politicians will not reportedly attend the games ceremony.

India & US expected To Sign $3 billion MQ-9B Predator Drone Deal In Current Financial Year

In a big development, the Indian Defence Ministry is expected to take up the case for the acquisition of 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones for the three defence forces at a high-level meeting scheduled for the upcoming week. The development marks a significant step toward strengthening military ties with the United States. The cost of the drones will be over USD 3 billion.

