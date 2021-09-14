Republic Top 10 Headlines: LOC Counter-terrorism, Afghan Crisis, PM Modi To Address UNGA

PM Modi To Address The 76th UNGA Session On September 25 In New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday. According to the MEA, PM Modi will address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the UNGA Assembly on September 25. Ahead of the UNGA meeting, PM Modi is also expected to participate in the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington on September 24. Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden will be a part of the session. The four leaders are expected to discuss their ties, combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

West Bengal: NIA To Probe Bomb Attack On BJP MP Arjun Singh's Residence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over an investigation into a crude bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on September 8. Following the attack, the BJP leader had alleged that the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party had been plotting to kill him for a long time and demanded an NIA probe into the incident. A week after the attacks, the NIA has taken over the case from West Bengal police and an FIR has been registered.

Yogi Govt To Present 'Report Card' Ahead Of UP Polls, All BJP MLAs To List Welfare Work

Eyeing the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is all set to present its report card before the people, showcasing its infrastructure, development projects and welfare policies. Hoping for another favourable mandate in the state, the Yogi Government has also asked all BJP MLAs to present their individual report cards, and list the development work carried out in their constituencies before seeking a vote from the people.

Indian Coast Guard Rescues Seven Fishermen Stranded Off The Coast Of Diu

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on September 13, rescued seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was about to sink off the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu The incident comes a day after ICG personnel rescued 11 fishermen after their boat suffered an engine failure in the Bay of Bengal.On receiving the distress call from Diu Administration at 2000 Hrs, the Indian Coast Guard immediately responded and deployed an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar to conduct a lifesaving operation in pitch dark and prevailing inclement weather at Vanak Bara off Diu at a distance of 175 Km from Porbandar.

India Hands Over Dornier Aircraft To Mauritius As Part Of Maritime Security Initiative

The Indian High Commission in Mauritius on Monday informed the handover of a Dornier aircraft from India to Mauritius. India, as part of Vision SAGAR, has supplied the aircraft on lease. The deal was part of the Indian Navy’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) programme announced for enhanced maritime security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). India on Monday handed over Dornier aircraft to Mauritius to assist the island nation with its security.

Jaishankar: 'India Stands With Afghans; Will Fulfil Neighbour Responsibility'

At a time Afghanistan is grappling with a grave humanitarian crisis, India acknowledging itself as an 'immediate neighbour,' promised to stand by the war-torn country in the United Nations meeting on Monday. While addressing the delegates present in the meeting convened to discuss the Afghanistan crisis, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined that the country is going through challenging times amid a sea of change in political, economic, social & security situations and consequently in its humanitarian needs.

Countering Terrorism To Ensuring Healthy Teeth, Army Takes Care Of Kashmiri Smiles At LoC

The Indian Army is not only fighting terrorism and infiltration at the borders but also ensuring a holistic welfare of the Kashmiris. On September 13, the Indian Army organized a Medical and Dental camp for the villagers of the Machhal sector at Sahi Memorial Hospital, Machhal in coordination with civil administration. Machhal is a remote sector in the Northern part of the Kupwara district. Sarpanch and residents from border villages of Machhal approached Army Camp highlighting the need of Medical care for old person, children, and women.

TMC Says BJP 'Scared To Death' After Tripura Police Reject Rally Request

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Tripura after his party was denied permission to conduct a political rally. Tripura police have maintained that the TMC's requested to hold a rally in Agartala was denied as another political party had received prior permission to hold a rally on the same day. Reacting to it, the TMC MP said that Tripura BJP is "scared to death" to let him enter the state. Banerjee shared two letters sent by the Tripura police rejecting the party's request to hold a demonstration on September 15.

'Useless Talks': Nitish Kumar Refuses BJP's Demand To Rename His Birthplace Bakhtiyarpur

Rubbishing BJP's demand to rename his birthplace 'Bakhtiyarpur', Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday, said that no such thing will be done. Addressing the media at a ‘janata darbar’, Nitish Kumar said, "What rubbish! Why would we change the name of Bakhtiyarpur? It is my birthplace. These are all useless talks", when asked by a reporter about renaming the place. He added, "When the Act on Nalanda University was tabled in Parliament, an MP had said the destroyer of the university had stationed his camp in Bakhtiyarpur.

Anil Vij Decries Amarinder Singh's 'diktat' To Farmers, Claims 'Punjab CM Sponsored Stir'

BJP came out with all guns blazing against Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for exhorting farmers to stop protesting against the farm laws in his state. Addressing a function in Hoshiarpur, Singh highlighted that the protests continuing at 113 sites in Punjab are having a detrimental economic impact. While mentioning that the state Assembly had enacted laws to negate the adverse impact of the agrarian legislation, he lamented that they were yet to be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

