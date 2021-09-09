Republic Top 10 Headlines: NAGA Insurgency, PM Modi, Blinken On Taliban & More

Naga Insurgent Group NSCN (K) Niki Signs Ceasefire Pact With Centre For Peace In Nagaland

In a big development on Wednesday, the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group signed a ceasefire pact with the Centre to bring lasting peace in Nagaland. Already, the Union government has entered into similar agreements with other Naga groups such as NSCN(NK), NSCN(R) and NSCN(K)-Khango besides signing a Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM). The present pact was signed by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Nikato Pilot Sumi and Abel Zingru Thuer who are members of the militant group.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Calls Centre's Decision To Increase MSP Of Wheat 'pathetic'

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed Centre's announcement on the increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat, calling it "pathetic." He further accused the Centre’s decision on price hike as "putting salt on the wounds of farmers". Captain Amarinder Singh has been demonstrating against farm laws over the last ten months.

UP Health Minister Assures All Possible Measure In Place To Control Viral Fever Outbreak

Amid a surge in cases of viral fever from Uttar Pradesh, State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Wednesday assured that the state government has been taking all the possible steps for controlling the outbreak of the viral fever. He further added that door-to-door surveys will be conducted for understanding the problem in detail and making necessary measures. Over the past few days, several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been reporting cases of viral fever among people especially children. With the pandemic situation in place, the new threat has become a matter of concern for the Uttar Pradesh government.

'End Of Anarchy': China Welcomes Taliban Govt, Backs It To Restore Order In Afghanistan

A day after the Taliban announced its caretaker government in Afghanistan, China on Wednesday welcomed the new dispensation in Kabul. Calling it the 'end of anarchy,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, in a media briefing, said that it was the need of the hour to restore the domestic order and pursue post-war reconstruction in Afghanistan. He further said that according to the Taliban, the caretaker government has been formed to restore social and economic order in the country, and China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, reported CGTN News.

US Not Inclined To Support NRF? Blinken Says Focus On 'conveying Expectations' To Taliban

Though the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has waged a brave battle against the Taliban, the US indicated that it is not inclined to support it. In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews Director Lotfullah Najafizada on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked as to whether his country was in touch with the NRF. In response, Blinken said, "Our focus right now is on working with the international community to set clear expectations for the government that emerges in Afghanistan, and to communicate those expectations to the government and what the government to be and to work on that basis".

Karnal: Internet, SMS Services Remain Suspended For 3rd Day Amid 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

The Haryana Government on Thursday extended the suspension of Internet and SMS services in Karnal in view of the massive farmers protest in the district. According to the latest notice issued by the Manohar Lal Khattar Government, mobile internet and SMS services have been snapped for the third consecutive day in Karnal, to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Kisan Mahapanchayat. The order read, "In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Government suspends mobile internet and SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation"; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today."

Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Registers Two More FIRs Related To Alleged Theft In The Case

In the latest development in the Dhanbad judge death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed two more FIRs in connection with an alleged theft related to the case. According to CBI, the two FIRs pertain to the theft of three mobile phones by accused persons. With the two new cases, the central probe agency is now investigating three cases in relation to the death of Judge Uttam Anand. The theft cases were additionally being probed by the Jharkhand Police before the central agency took over the investigation of the entire case.

Pakistan Openly Endorses Taliban Government; Says 'it Will Meet People's Needs'

Facing a backlash over its blatant interference in Afghanistan, Pakistan stopped short of formally recognising the new Taliban government on Wednesday. In a statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Ministry Affairs, it was asserted that the newly announced Cabinet would ensure that urgent needs of people are addressed. At the same time, it stated that it will continue to closely follow the evolving situation in the war-torn country.

PM Modi Meets Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev; Discuss Afghan Crisis, Regional Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Russian National Security Advisor Nikolai Patrushev and discussed important regional developments. The two reaffirmed their intention to strengthen coordination in fields of enhancing regional stability, including in Afghanistan. According to the Russian Embassy, "They spoke about the prospects for strengthening interaction in multilateral formats, including the SCO and BRICS, as well as the development of the Russian-Indian cooperation in the trade and economic sphere."

Maldives' Abdullah Shahid Calls India Champion Of Multilateralism After Meeting MoS Lekhi

Maldives Foreign Minister and the President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdullah Shahid, on Thursday, expressed a positive attitude after meeting India's Foreign Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi. 'Very good to meet with the MoS' tweeted Shahid who discussed his priorities for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) with MoS, MEA Lekhi. The Foreign Minister of Maldives also said that he is confident of having India's support at the UNGA with the 'Presidency of Hope' theme.

