Republic Top 10 Headlines: Nagaland Civilian Killings; Vicky-Katrina Wedding & More

SC Stays Maharashtra Govt's Ordinance For 27% OBC Reservation In Local Body Polls

In a setback to the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court on Monday, stayed the OBC ordinance passed by the MVA govt allowing a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Communities (OBC) for local body elections. The bench ruled that the election can proceed for other reserved seats and that the State Election Commission shall not notify any OBC reserved seats for any upcoming elections. The SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar were hearing writ petitions challenging the ordinance.

US Confirms Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics Over 'Genocide And Crimes In Xinjiang'

The White House has confirmed a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Affirming the development, press secretary Jen Psaki, on Monday announced that the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 event. The White House Press Secretary also confirmed that this is US' stand against Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The Chinese Communist Party is waging a targeted campaign against Uyghur Muslims in the region.

Tejashwi Slams Nitish Govt As Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi Appear In Vaccine Recipient List

Mocking yet another goof-up by the Bihar administration, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, highlighted that some of the recipients of vaccine doses were - Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Chopra. Pulling up the Nitish govt, Yadav pointed out that all the 'recipients' had received three doses to inflate vaccination figures. India has administered 128,79,82,278 doses of which 48,37,06,802 have received two doses.

UP Polls: BJP Tears Into SP Alliance Led By Akhilesh Yadav; 'People Will Fight Each Other'

Slamming the opposition for incapable governance in Uttar Pradesh, BJP state Chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday said that the Hindus and Muslims will end up fighting with each other under Samajwadi Party's regime ahead of UP polls. Singh who was addressing a rally in Prayagraj's Karchhana tehsil in the trans-Yamuna area raised several questions towards the opposition political parties and lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

UK High Court Rules In Favour Of PM Boris Johnson Over Bullying Allegations On Priti Patel

A United Kingdom High Court on Monday, December 6, backed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his decision to support Home Secretary Priti Patel after accusations that she had bullied civil servants, according to PTI. Last year, Johnson kept his Home Secretary in post despite accusations against her of breaking the ministerial code.

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 3 Mega Projects In UP's Gorakhpur Worth Over 9,500 Cr Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gorakhpur on Tuesday, 7 December, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. PM Modi is all set to dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant. He had laid its foundation stone on 22nd July 2016. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his Gorakhpur visit and inauguration of development projects.

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Konyak Union Calls For 7-day Mourning; Calls For Bandh On Dec 7

A bandh has been called by Konyak Students Union over Nagaland civilian killings incident. In a notice issued on December 6, the students union have called for a mourning period in the Mon district from December 7 to 13 under 'week of deep mourning'. The union has directed a 'strict compliance' to the complete bandh notice where only exceptions are given to administration and police personnel, fire emergencies and medical services.

Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Bride-to-be Reaches Jaipur; See First Pic As She Enters The Venue

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif left for Rajasthan yesterday and landed at Jaipur airport. The actor looked radiant in yellow attire as the bridal glow was visible on her. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked utmost happy before boarding his flight for Jaipur. As per exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple were scheduled to reach their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort, on Monday night. The couple were also supposed to take a look at their wedding preparations. As a surprise, the fort's staff were also planning to throw a welcome party for the couple.

Shringla On Bangladesh Trip From Dec 7-8 Ahead Of Prez Kovind's Visit, To Meet PM Hasina

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is visiting Bangladesh from December 7- 8, 2021 to meet with his Bangladesh counterpart Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen. Secretary Shringla to commemorate 50 years of the establishment of the two nations’ diplomatic ties.

WHO 'strongly' Advises Against Administering Convalescent Plasma To Treat COVID Patients

As the highly mutated variant of concern B.1.1.529 Omicron spreads worldwide, the World Health Organisation on Monday, December 6 advised against using the blood plasma on the COVID-19 patients, stressing that there is no evidence that the medical process improves survival rate or reduces the need for the mechanical ventilation. In a statement on Monday, the global health body stressed that the convalescent blood plasma, widely used in some of the hospitals to treat COVID-19, is both costly and time-consuming and has no benefit on the COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

