Republic Top 10 Headlines: Nations Issue Statement Post NSA Meet; Bhopal Tragedy & More

NSA Meet: 8 Nations Issue Joint Statement On Afghanistan; Seek Collective Security, Cooperation

In a key development, the National Security Advisors (NSAs) meet chaired by NSA Ajit Doval and those of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, after deliberation on Afghanistan on November 10, issued the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan. The NSAs especially discussed the security situation and its regional and global ramifications, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Compares Hindutva To ISIS & Boko Haram In His New Book

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has now compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram, in his new book on Ayodhya verdict. The comment has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky." Reacting to Khurshid's statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This reflects the true mindset of Congress; they try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus."

PM Modi Meets NSAs Of 7 Countries After Regional Security Dialogue In Delhi

At the outset of the Delhi regional dialogue on Afghanistan, on November 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the conclave chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils of 5 Central Asian countries namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan along Russia and Iran are taking part in the dialogue.

Bombay HC Asks Sameer Wankhede's Dad & Nawab Malik To Prove Contentions In Defamation Case

Adjourning the Wankhede-Malik defamation suit till November 12, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked both sides to submit an affidavit before the next hearing. In the affidavit, the court has directed Nawab Malik to confirm that he had verified the information about Dnyandev Wankhede and his family before putting it out in the public domain through Twitter. The court also asked Dnyandev Wankhede to file an affidavit asserting that the information put out by Nawab Malik about him and his family was false.

Nawab Malik Accuses Fadnavis Of Shielding 'criminals' & Facilitating Fake Currency Racket

The war of words between Nawab Malik and Devendra Fadnavis continued unabated after the former accused the ex-Maharashtra CM of shielding criminals. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he again denied having any association with the "underworld" as alleged by Fadnavis and claimed that the latter was levelling such a charge as he wanted to "save" NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Pertinently, the Maharashtra Minister has already accused Wankhede of registering fake cases in order to extort people and creating a fake caste certificate to become an IRS officer.

Taliban Govt Breaks Silence over India-led Dialogue On Afghanistan; Expresses 'optimism'

After India hosted the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue' on Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Taliban government expressed optimism over this development. Chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, this dialogue was attended by his counterparts or Secretaries of Security Councils from all the five Central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan besides Russia and Iran. They reviewed the security situation in the region arising out of the recent developments in the war-torn country.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Approved By Hong Kong, To Be Added In COVID-19 Vaccines List

The Covaxin vaccine from Bharat Biotech has been added to Hong Kong's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines. Covaxin was approved for emergency use in Vietnam earlier on Wednesday, making it the ninth vaccine to be approved in the country. Covaxin and Covishield are now recognised in 96 countries, and the World Health Organisation has given both of these COVID-19 vaccines an emergency use listing (EUL) (WHO). ANI took to Twitter citing the Hong Kong government to announce the recognition. The caption read, 'Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is now on the list of COVID19 vaccines recognized by Hong Kong.'

TTP Orders Ceasefire To Its Commanders As Imran Khan's Govt Signs Deal With Terrorists

In a massive development, a day after Pakistan signed a secret peace agreement with banned terrorist group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which is responsible for killing 144 children in Peshawar, the terror group leadership has shared a letter of ceasefire to its commanders, asking them to refrain from action against Pakistan from November 9 to December 9.

Bhopal Fire Tragedy: MP Govt Cracks Whip; Several Hospital Officials Removed

A major action has been taken by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital fire case on Wednesday as it has removed the Dean of Gandhi Medical College and Hamidia Hospital based on an inquiry report by a high-level committee. The Madhya Pradesh government also removed the operator of Kamla Nehru Hospital. The sub-engineer of the Capital Project Administration (CPA), which constructed the hospital building, has also been suspended. Additionally, the collectors of every district have been ordered to keep an eye on the completion of the fire safety norms of the hospitals of their respective districts.

Uphaar Fire Tragedy: Ansal Brothers Move Sessions Court Challenging 7-year Jail Term

Businessmen Sushil Ansal and his brother Gopal Ansal and one other convict in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy have moved an appeal in Sessions court challenging their sentence of seven years jail for tampering with the crucial evidence in the case. On Monday, Delhi's Patiala High Court had sentenced convict Ansal brothers and others to seven years in prison for tampering with evidence in the Uphaar fire tragedy. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate also imposed a Rs 4.5 crore fine on the Ansal brothers in the matter.

