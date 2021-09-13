Republic Top 10 Headlines: New Gujarat CM To Take Oath, Nipah Virus, Qatari FM In Kabul

UP Polls: Rajbhar Dubs Don-turned-neta Mukhtar Ansari 'messiah Of Poor' Following BSP Snub

After ally AIMIM offered an election ticket to don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar described him as the "messiah" of the poor. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government until 2019, Rajbhar is currently leading the 10-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which also includes Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, Janta Kranti Party among others. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a party workers' convention on 11 September, he had highlighted Ansari's political stature in the Purvanchal region.

Kerala BJP Writes To MHA, Requests Security For Pala Bishop Over 'narcotics Jihad' Remark

Amid the furore over Pala Bishop's 'narcotics jihad' remark, the Kerala unit of BJP has written to the Union Home Ministry, requesting security for bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. In a letter to the MHA, Kerala BJP stated that the Bishop was under threat by 'extremists' who had marched to his home and threatened physical harm against him.

Vijay Rupani Resigns: Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath As Gujarat's CM Today

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor, 15 months before Gujarat polls. On Sunday, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM.

Congress To Fight UP Assembly Elections Under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Salman Khurshid

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be fought under the leadership of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Union Minister and senior party leader Salman Khurshid stated on Sunday. As Priyanka Gandhi tours Rae Bareli in hopes of turning the tide for the Congress in the upcoming state polls, Salman Khurshid revealed that the grand-old party will not form an alliance with any party for the elections. Priyanka Gandhi will take a lead for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, but the face for the CM candidate is not clear as of now, he said.

2022 UP polls: AIMIM Says 'Won't Field Candidate Against Mukhtar Ansari From Mau' After BSP Rejection

After welcoming don-turned-BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, AIMIM UP chief Shaukat Ali on Sunday, announced that the party will not field any candidate against Ansari. Previously, Ali asserted that if Mukhtar Ansari approaches the party, they would definitely give him a ticket, or if he decides to fight the elections solo, they would back him. Ansari is a 5-time MLA from the Mau constituency and is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Ahmad Massoud Still In Afghan; Qatari FM Arrives In Kabul

The Taliban government has announced a 33-member interim Cabinet which includes sanctioned terrorists. While China has welcomed this development, countries such as the US have expressed concerns.

Novak Djokovic Lauds Daniil Medvedev On Winning US Open, Calls Him 'deserving' Champion

Novak Djokovic heaped praises on young Daniil Medvedev after the latter got the better of him in their US Open 2021 final at the Flushing Meadows on Sunday. Medvedev defeated Novak 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to prolong his wait for a record 21st men's singles Grand Slam title. Djokovic had won this year's Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon respectively.

Nipah Virus: Karnataka To Monitor People From Kerala, Issues Guidelines For Residents

Karnataka Health Commissioner D. KV Trilok Chandra said on Sunday that the state has published detailed guidelines on how to protect oneself from the Nipah virus. He added that those arriving from Kerala will be monitored.

MP Congress Stirs Row; Slams Bhupendra Patel's Elevation As CM Based On Twitter Following

The Congress party stirred a row on Sunday by judging BJP's Gujarat CM choice Bhupendra Patel on the basis of his followers on microblogging platform Twitter. At 4.16 pm a day earlier, the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress highlighted cited Patel's follower count to suggest that he had the backing of only about 14,000 people across the country. Moreover, it claimed, "This is a slap on the face of the people of Gujarat by Narendra Modi".

