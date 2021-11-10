Republic Top 10 Headlines: NSA-level Talks On Afghanistan; Rafale Scam; UP Polls And More

At NSAs' Meet, Ajit Doval & Tajikistan, Uzbek counterparts assess Afghanistan crisis

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met his counterparts from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Tuesday. As per sources, a detailed exchange of views on Afghanistan, with significant convergence of assessments, was held between the NSAs. Concerns were reportedly expressed over the sharp increase in terrorist threats from Afghanistan in the recent past.

NCB quizzes independent witness Prabhakar Sail for 11 hours, summoned again on Nov 11

Narcotics Control Bureau’s independent witness in investigations on claims of extortion against NCB officers in the Mumbai cruise-drug bust case, Prabhakar sail has once again been summoned by the NCB team. Sail has been summoned to the NCB office on November 11 at 3 pm. The summon has been sent by the second team of the NCB. Sail, who appeared before a vigilance team of the NCB on Tuesday was quizzed for over 11 hours.

Ashok Gehlot reaches Delhi to meet Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz

Amid the deadlock over Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot reached Delhi directly from Jodhpur accompanied by state Congress president Govind Dotasra. He is likely to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday afternoon. While this led to speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards, sources reiterated that there is no consensus on this issue between Gehlot and the Congress high command. So far, it has been unable to convince him to replace the underperforming Ministers with the legislators belonging to the camp of Sachin Pilot.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms He Owns Cryptocurrency, Says 'I Think It's Reasonable'

In major news for cryptocurrency investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook has now confirmed that he personally owns cryptocurrency. Replying to a question at The New York Times DealBook conference on whether he owns Bitcoin or Ethereum, Cook said that he has been interested in cryptocurrency and have invested in the decentralised digital tokens to diversify his portfolio. Cook’s confession to owing crypto adds him to the list of select millionaires who have invested in the digital currency market.

Rafale Scam: BJP's Pralhad Joshi Claims 'Centre Bargained, Purchased Jets At Best Price'

After the expose by French investigative magazine Mediapart's alleged kickbacks during the Rafale negotiations under the UPA government, Congress and BJP have been levelling allegations against each other over the deal. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday responded to the claims made by a French portal that Rafale jets makers paid 7.5 million Euros to middlemen between 2007 & 2012, and said that the BJP does not know about the bribe amount as they 'bargained a lot and purchased the jet at best prices'.

'Rioters Were Felicitated At CM House': Yogi Adityanath Fires Salvo At Erstwhile SP Govt

Escalating his attack on the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, CM Yogi Adityanath accused it of protecting rioters and terrorists. Addressing a public gathering in Badaun on Tuesday, Adityanath highlighted the spate of riots that took place in UP during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as the CM from 2012 to 2017. Moreover, he claimed that the rioters were felicitated in the CM House during this period. Alleging that cases against terrorists were withdrawn when SP was in power, Adityanath brandished his government's zero-tolerance approach to terror.

Sanatan Sanstha Denies Buying Dawood's Property; Warns Nawab Malik Of Legal Action

On Tuesday, right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha denied having purchased any property from Dawood Ibrahim as alleged by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. According to this organisation, the NCP leader was levelling this charge to deflect from ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' serious allegations against him. Maintaining that there was nothing wrong in the land deal with Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan, Malik had claimed, "Iqbal Dawood Kaskar's house in Konkan was purchased by Sanatan Sanstha. So should we say that Sanatan has a connection with Dawood (Ibrahim)?"

Farmers Announce Tractor March To Parliament; Huge Mobilisation At Delhi Borders On Nov 26

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced on Tuesday that 500 farmers will participate in a tractor march to the Parliament daily during the upcoming Winter session. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. It stressed that this march will be peaceful with an aim to increase the "pressure" on the Centre to force it to accept the demands of farmers.

'Completely Unacceptable': US Concerned Over Detention Of UN Staffers By Ethiopian Forces

The United Nations on Tuesday informed that 16 of its Ethiopian staff have been detained in Addis Ababa, with six others having been released. Briefing reporters in New York, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, as per Sputnik, said the world body was “actively working” with the Ethiopian government for the immediate release of those who were still in detention. Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government's spokesperson Legesse Tulu said the security forces have detained the UN local employees accusing them of "participation in terror" under a state of emergency.

Spooked by India's NSA-level talks on Afghanistan, Pak scampers to host its own dialogue

Spooked by India, Pakistan scampered to host a Troika Plus meeting with senior diplomats from the United States, China, and Russia on the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 11, comes after Pakistan declined an invite to India's NSA-level dialogues to be held in Delhi today (November 10). Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amit Khan Muttaqi will also be present in the said meeting to be held in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

