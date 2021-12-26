Republic Top 10 Headlines: Owaisi Vs Yogi, US Capitol Video, J&K Terrorists Killed & More

PM Modi Makes Massive COVID Announcements: Vaccine For Kids, Boosters For The Vulnerable

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the country, and urged people not to panic. Moving on with his mantra 'Savdhaan rahe, Satark Rahe', PM Modi listed the number of steps being taken by the Government of India to meet the challenges to be put forth by the virus. Pointing out that India's innovative spirit is increasing in the face of the new variant of COVID-19- Omicron, he said, "Today, we have 1.40 lakh Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. 90 thousand beds dedicated for children.

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Attacks UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Renaming Places After Hyderabad Row

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his decision to rename places. Addressing a rally in Firozabad, Owaisi took a dig at Adityanath and claimed that he is suffering from "fever of renaming places". During his speech, the AIMIM chief referred to media reports that claimed that 45-200 children died of viral fever in Firozabad in August-September.

PM Modi To Visit Tripura On Jan 4 To Inaugurate New Terminal Building At Agartala Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, as per sources. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday attended a meeting with Special Secretary regarding PM Modi's visit to the state while Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Prime Minister will further address a gathering at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in the capital city of the state.

Taliban Ban Drivers From Playing Music In Cars, Having Women Passengers Without Hijab

In a fresh imposition of misogynistic rules, the Taliban regime on Saturday forbade cab drivers from accepting Afghan women passengers unless they have donned a hijab. In addition, the Taliban Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, in a written recommendation, also announced that car drivers will not be allowed to play loud music in their vehicles, effective immediately. This comes after the Islamist rulers in October banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to engage in celebratory parties in separate halls, a hotelier based in Afghanistan told Sputnik.

US Capitol Hill: New 3-hr Video Shows Conflict Between Police, Rioters From Inside Tunnel

The US Justice Department this week released a new three-hour-long video of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan 6 2020 for public viewing that displays the attack by the rioters on the police officers who were trampled, attacked, and beaten. Far-right MAGA mob brandished weapons, pushed, and thrashed the officers who responded with batons, pepper spray, and riot shields to restore law and order in what is being called one of the most violent confrontations between Capitol Police and the crowd.

J&K: 6 Terrorists Neutralised In Less Than 24 Hours After Encounters In Shopian & Pulwama

In a significant boost to the anti-terror operations, the Jammu and Kashmir security forces have now eliminated a total of six terrorists in two separate encounters. The back-to-back anti-terror operations happened in J&K on Saturday. While one encounter took place in Shopian, the other one happened in Pulwama district in a span of just two hours. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the two terrorists gunned down in Shopian belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). T

COVID-19: India Reports 6,987 Fresh Cases, 162 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Omicron Tally Reaches 422

With fresh 6,987 cases in the last 24 hours, India COVID-19 tally on Sunday jumped to 3,47,86,802. Apart from that with 7,091 recoveries and 162 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total recovery and death recovery toll stands at 3,42,30,354 and 4,79,682 respectively. Along with that, a total of 422 cases of Omicron variant has also been reported from across the country with Maharashtra leading the tally.

Rahul Gandhi Vows To Restart Stir If Farm Laws Return As Tomar Tells 'will Move Forward'

As Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar stirs controversy on Farm laws again, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, vowed to restart the farmers' stir again. Calling Tomar's statement as an insult to PM Modi's apology, he said that the Centre's ego which was destroyed would be done again if needed. The Centre has officially rolled back the three farm laws and farmers have returned home, wrapping up the year-long stir.

Amit Shah Attacks Delhi CM Kejriwal On Ad Spending; Comments On AAP's 'work Culture'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, December 25, attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for spending heavily on advertisements instead of clearing the dues of municipal corporations in Delhi. Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I want to say to Delhi CM to spend less money on advertisements and give dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations... In our government's work culture, we do what we say."

Saudi Arabia Arrests Five Pakistani Nationals On Charges Of Money Laundering

Saudi Arabian authorities on Saturday arrested five Pakistani nationals for alleged involvement in transferring illicit money out of the kingdom. The police nabbed the expatriates in Medina for collecting and smuggling unspecified amounts of notes over a considerable period of time. Additionally, the authorities also seized a hefty amount of cash from the suspects, which as per Saudi police were being arranged to be bootlegged out of the country, The Express Tribune reported.

