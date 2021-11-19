Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Announces Repeal Of 3 Farm Laws; Uniform Civil Code & More

PM Modi Announces Repeal Of 3 Farm Laws On Gurpurab After Year Long Protests By Farmers

In a massive announcement on Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

Read more here

Allahabad HC Asserts 'Uniform Civil Code Is Mandatorily Required'; Asks Centre To Act

In a key development on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatorily required and asked the Centre to take steps to implement it. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In all these pleas, one of the parties to the marriage converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus, they apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

Read more here

'I'm Sorry': Tim Paine Issues Statement After Stepping Down As Australia Test Captain

Tim Paine on Friday announced his decision to step down as the Australian Test captain after his private text exchanges with a former Cricket Tasmania employee was made public. Paine announced his decision to resign at a press conference held in Hobart, where he apologised to his family, fans and teammates for his past behaviour. Paine said leading the Australian men's cricket team has been the "greatest privilege" of his sporting career. The 36-year-old added that he will remain a committed member of the Australian team and that he looks forward to taking part in the upcoming Ashes series.

Read more here

Manipur Ambush: Govt Likely To Hand Over Probe To NIA For Further Investigation

The Manipur Government on Thursday said that it is planning to hand over the deadly Churachandpur ambush to the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state government will write a letter to the agency for further investigation.

Read more here

110 Nations Now Recognise India's Covaxin And Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

A total of 110 nations have agreed to reciprocal recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, official sources informed on November 18. According to sources, 110 countries agreed to mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates, including those that recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers completely vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved COVID vaccine, PTI reported.

Read more here

Karnataka Bitcoin Scam: Siddaramaiah Slams BJP Over Allegations Against His Late Son

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused BJP of trying to cover up their corrupt practices by diverting the attention of people by alleging the involvement of his deceased son in the Bitcoin Scam. Siddaramaiah demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the matter.

Read more here

Ghulam Nabi Azad Dropped From Key Congress Panel After Loyalists Quit Party Posts In J&K

After his loyalists quit party posts in J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad was dropped from Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee by Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. In the reconstituted panel, former Defence Minister AK Antony will serve as the chairman whereas Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, JP Agarwal and G Parameshwara are the members. Apart from Motilal Vohra who passed away recently, ex-Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Mukut Mithi also did not find a place in the committee. A part of G23, Azad was not renominated to the Rajya Sabha after his term elapsed in February earlier this year.

Read more here

Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Hails PM Modi For Repealing Farm Laws On Guru Parab

Hailing PM Modi for repealing the three farm laws, ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday, claimed that it was the demand of every Punjabi. Stating that the Centre will continue to work in tandem with farmers' progress, the ex-CM thanked the PM for announcing this decision on Guru Nanak Jayanti. After year-long farmer protests, PM Modi announced the farm laws will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session.

Read more here

Biden 'considering' US Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics Over Human Rights Abuses

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 18 November, said that he is “considering” a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics games which is due to be held in Beijing, China. While speaking to reporters ahead of talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada, Biden backed the boycott of the Olympics in February, saying that it is “something we’re considering”. A diplomatic boycott would, therefore, mean that no US officials will be sent to attend the games, while the US athletes will take part.

Read more here

UK To Declare Palestine's Hamas As 'terror Organisation' With Supporters Facing 10-yr Jail

Hamas, the Palestinian militant Islamist group that has been leading a resistance movement by waging an armed confrontation against Israel is soon to be declared as a terrorist organisation by the UK. In an effort to combat antisemitism, UK’s home secretary Priti Patel told the British press that supporters of Hamas, anyone that shows inclination towards their flag, or those that seek to hold a meeting with the Islamic hardline faction now risk up to ten years of imprisonment. The Boris Johnson administration will proscribe the militant group under the Terrorism Act. An official announcement will be made by the British government on Friday, 18 November.

Read more here