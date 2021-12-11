Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM At Democracy Summit; DRDO Successfully Tests Pinaka & More

Democracy Integral To US, Colonial Rule Couldn't Suppress It: PM Modi At Democracy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's democratic values and called for strengthening global democracy while virtually delivering the national statement at the USA’s Democratic Summit on Friday. The Indian Prime Minister said: "Democratic spirit is integral to our civilisational ethos." In his brief address, PM Modi highlighted how centuries of colonial rule couldn’t suppress India's democratic roots.

Celebrations At Delhi's Borders As Farmers Leave For Home After Year-long Protest

More than a year after arriving at Delhi's borders, several protesting farmers on Saturday morning have cleared the area and began returning to their home states calling off the Farmers' protest. The farmers, who spent the last year completely at the state borders, have now begun lifting blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The farmers also had a 'Victory March' to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws, which they protested against.

Omicron: ICMR Develops Rapid Testing Kit To Detect COVID-19 Variant In 2 Hours

In a significant development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Dibrugarh, Assam, has developed a kit to detect the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The existing model of diagnosing the virus via sample collection or RT-PCR generally takes over 2 to 3 days to detect the variant, however, the rapid testing takes not more than two hours.

Astrazeneca & Covishield Booster 75% Effective Against Omicron COVID Variant: UK Study

Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination might not have been “completely effective” in offering total protection during the hypervirulent Delta variant wave, so, therefore, scientists now say that an additional third booster jab might mitigate the severity of B.1.1.529 Omicron variant, reducing the disease symptoms by 75%. Scientists in the UK found that the COVID-19 booster shots delivered 71% to 75% protection against the mild symptoms from the Omicron variant, a statement by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated, Friday, Dec. 10. It added that currently, the 2-shot regime of the vaccines could be less effective against the heavily mutated B.1.1.529 strain.

DRDO Successfully Tests Pinaka - ER Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System In Pokhran

In another boost to India's Defence system, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday successfully tested the extended Range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Pokhran Range. The system is developed by DRDO Laboratory ARDE along with HEMRL, Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry. The Pinaka – ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

Identification Of Mortal Remains Of Six-member Crew Completed, To Be Flown Home Soon

After India farewell to its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, the Indian Airforce (IAF) has completed the identification of the six-member crew who were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter that crashed in Coonoor. The mortal remains of the crew will be flown back to their hometowns today - Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep (Sulur), Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan (Agra), Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das (Bhubaneshwar), Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh (Pilani), Lance Naik B Sai Teja (Bengaluru) and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar (Gaggal). 13 of the 14 officers including Gen. Rawat died in an air crash near Katteri village, Tamil Nadu.

Haryana CM Khattar Decrees 'Namaz Only At Designated Places' As Gurugram Sees Tensions

Amid tensions between communities in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that 'the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated'. He also assured that the issue will be resolved soon as he has directed the police and administration to look into the matter. According to the Chief Minister, there is no problem in offering namaz or puja at the designated places.

Amid Omicron Scare, Mumbai Imposes Section 144 Against Mass Gathering Over The Weekend

The Mumbai police on Friday announced the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai Commissionerate limits. The police have now prohibited rallies and protest marches for the next two days against the backdrop of rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. The people have now been directed to avoid any public gathering in the city over the weekend.

India's SCO Seminar Focuses On Securing Cyberspace From Terrorism, Separatism & Extremism

India on Friday organised a two-day seminar on “Securing Cyberspace in the Contemporary Threat Environment” for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries. The event was organised with the help and support of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO (RATS SCO), which is meant to assist the member states in fighting terrorism. According to an MEA press release, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India in association with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), organised the Practical Seminar from 7-8 December.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky's Wedding Post Breaks 'Nickyanka' & 'Virushka's Record; Here's How

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple's wedding was the most awaited Bollywood affair as they never officially disclosed their wedding date. While the couple was rumored to be dating for the past two years, they never made their relationship official until they got married. While the new couple in the town is one of the most beloved ones, their wedding post broke records on social media and surpassed Nickyanka (Nick and Priyanka) and Virushka's (Virat and Anushka) wedding pictures' likes count.

