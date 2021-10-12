Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi At G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit, UP Polls & More

Bhupesh Baghel Claims Anti-incumbency Wave Rising Against Yogi Govt Ahead Of UP Polls

The Congress party has stepped up its ante against the Uttar Pradesh government ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022. On Monday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government is staring at an anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh. Baghel, who has been appointed as Congress senior observer for the UP assembly polls, has also claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government will not retain power in the state after the assembly elections next year.

Haryana Govt Issues Order Banning Employees From Being Part Of Political Parties

The Haryana government on Monday issued an order banning all state government employees from taking part in political campaigns. The state has now directed its employees and their families to refrain from activities that are directly or indirectly subversive of the government. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana has now warned all its employees of strict actions if found violating the order.

NIA Raids At Least Seven Locations In J&K With Links To Active On-ground Terror Networks

After the successful arrest of two TRF terrorists and three ISIS operatives, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in seven different locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Baramulla. According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, these raids are launched in a new case registered by the NIA. The case is linked to terror outfits using overground Pakistan-based networks for carrying out terror activities in the valley. Significantly, this is the second major search operation launched in two days. On October 10, nearly 15 locations were investigated by the Central agency.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit On Afghanistan Today

PM Narendra Modi is set to participate in the virtual G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, 12 October. According to ANI, the event is convened by the G20 Italian Presidency and it will be held via videoconferencing at around 4 pm. The agenda of the meeting will revolve around the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The leaders will be discussing the response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and fight against terrorism’ and mobility, migration and human rights.

Power Ministry Directs NTPC, DVC To Ensure Requisitioned Power Supply To Delhi

Taking cognizance of the complaints made by several states including the National Capital, Centre on Tuesday instructed National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and DVC to secure electricity and 'ensure that Delhi's distribution companies get as much power as requisitioned by them as per demand'.

UNGA: India Warns Terrorism To Continue As Single Most Crucial Threat For Peace & Security

India on Tuesday, 12 October, said that terrorism will continue as the single most crucial threat for peace and security and one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the common agenda of the United Nations. While speaking at the UNGA, Deputy Permanent Representative (Political Coordinator) to the UN, R Ravindra, shared India’s preliminary perspectives on the Secretary General’s ‘Our Common Agenda’ report. The official lauded UN chief Antonio Guterres’ proposals captured in the report and noted that there are certain areas that need greater focus at the world forum.

Congress Says Mamata Maintaining 'stoic Silence' On Aryan Khan's Arrest To Please BJP

Amid the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her 'stoic silence' on the issue. Chowdhury alleged that the TMC supremo, who was otherwise very outspoken on every issue, was keeping silent in a 'desperate attempt to please her friends in the BJP.' Highlighting Mamata's relationship with SRK, the senior Congress leader stated that not only was the Bollywood superstar the brand ambassador of West Bengal but was also referred to by Banerjee as her 'brother.'

Priyanka Gandhi Lands In Lucknow, Will Attend Final Rites Of Lakhimpur Farmer Victims

Standing in solidarity with the deceased farmers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has landed in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend the last rites of the victims. Vadra along with Congress leaders Ajay Lallu and Deepender Hooda are en route to Lakhimpur to take part in the 'final journey' of the farmers killed in the violence on 3 October. Eight were killed in Lakhimpur last Sunday in clashes between farmers and BJP workers. UP police have arrested three people including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish in connection to the case.

J&K: TRF Terrorists Including One Responsible For Civilian Killing Neutralised In Shopian

In a major success to the Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces, the terrorist responsible for killing Bihar-based local vendor Virendra Paswan was neutralised in a Tuesday encounter in Shopian district. The terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Tulran, Imamsahab area of the district, the police informed on Monday. The encounter went on almost for the entire night as the Kashmir Zone Police updated regarding the oppression on early Tuesday.

WHO Advisory Panel On COVID To Analyse Need For Booster Shots On Nov 11

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) advisory panel will meet to analyse the requirement for booster doses against the virus for the entire population on November 11, the Director of WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, Kate O'Brien said in a statement. She added that the committee of members from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) "will discuss the need for COVID-19 booster shots." The decision came after WHO had said that it is currently "reviewing emerging evidence" on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the available vaccines.

