Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi At UNGA, EAM's Multilateral Meetings & More

PM Modi's Speech At UNGA 'one Of The Most Awaited By World Leaders': Ambassador Tirumurti

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is the most awaited by world leaders, said T.S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN. As scheduled, PM Modi will deliver a speech at the world forum among prominent world leaders on September 25. Speaking to ANI about the significance of PM Modi's speech, Mr. Tirumurti said, "PM Modi's speech is one of the most awaited among the world leaders. He has always addressed some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India, including some of our achievements on the domestic front."

UK's Vaccine Discrimination: Fully-vaccinated Indians To Be Considered 'unvaccinated'

The recent changes in the travel regulations of the United Kingdom have shown a 'vaccine bias' - motivated not by science but perhaps by commercial interests or some other unstated prejudice against a number of countries, including India. As per the new guidelines declared by the Boris Johnson-led administration, travelers who have got both the doses of vaccine from certain countries will still be considered 'unvaccinated' and will be made to follow the rules framed for the unvaccinated.

Sonu Sood Breaks Silence On I-T Dept Surveys: 'I'm A Citizen Of India, Will Follow Law'

After denying charges of tax evasion alleged by the Income Tax Department, Sonu Sood was seen outside his residence once again extending a helping hand to those in need. He was seen interacting with individuals outside his home in Mumbai and listening to them keenly. The actor and philanthropist issued a statement on Monday and broke the silence around the controversy that has been surrounding him for the last few days and has also spoken to Republic Media Network outside his home.

IPL 2021: Taliban Bans Broadcast In Afghanistan Due To 'anti-Islamic' Content

The Taliban has banned the broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 over possible 'anti-Islamic contents'. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist, M Ibrahim Momand announced the decision on Twitter saying Afghanistan national will not broadcast the remaining leg of IPL 2021 owing to its possible 'anti-Islam content, girls dancing and the attendance of bared hair women.'

I-T Dept Alleges Concealment Of Income Worth ₹17 Crore In Anil Deshmukh Case Post Raids

In a big blow to ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Income Tax Department alleged that he and his family had concealed income of nearly ₹17 crore. This came after it conducted a search and seizure operation on September 17 covering 30 premises across Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata linked to them. Without naming Deshmukh or his family, the I-T department claimed to have found many incriminating documents, loose sheets and digital evidence.

Modi-Biden Bilateral Meet Will Strengthen India-US Relation, Boost QUAD, Says White House Official

Washington, Sep 21 (PTI) The maiden bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday will allow taking the relationship between the two countries from strength to strength while helping in reinforcing and giving momentum to the Quad grouping, a White House official has said. Biden will host Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

UNGA: Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Norway, Iraq, UK Counterparts In New York

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the UNGA on 25 September, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq, and UK counterparts as he arrived in New York for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly [UNGA]. MEA Jaishankar met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide, and the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, as well as Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. “Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the two countries discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030

J&K: Security Forces Recover 6 KG IED From Humhama Area Of Srinagar, FIR Registered

The Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces continued their successful attempts to thwart possible attacks in the valley region with another timely recovery of a 6 KG Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Srinagar. On-ground sources of Republic Media Network found out the recovery was made early on Tuesday from the Humhama area of Kashmir's Srinagar district. The bomb planted in a steel container and left on Srinagar's Airport area was jointly recovered by Jammu and J&K Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. A case has also been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case: UP Dy CM Condoles ABAP President's Demise, Orders Probe

The President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances. After his death, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has expressed shock over the incident and remarked that he had seen many qualities of the top seer. In addition, Sharma recollected that he had seen Acharya Narendra Giri during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir. The UP Deputy CM further informed that the police is conducting the investigation.

Under fire for violating human rights, Taliban brazens it out; seeks recognition for govt

On Monday, the Taliban refused to address concerns over human rights violations unless the international community recognises its government in Afghanistan. Speaking exclusively to TOLOnews, Taliban spokesperson and Afghanistan Deputy Information Minister Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the world was adopting a one-sided approach in its criticism of the new regime. Earlier, EU Ambassador to Afghanistan Andreas Von Brandt stated that human rights especially women's right to education and work was are under threat in the war-torn country.

