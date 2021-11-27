Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Chairs COVID Meet; What Is Omicron Variant & More

Evidence On 'Omicron' COVID Strain Suggests Increased Risk Of Reinfection: WHO

As the world continues to battle the Delta variant, scientists in South Africa have discovered a new variant -- B.1.1.529 that is likely to evade the immune response. On Friday, advisers to the World Health Organization (WHO) held a special session about a worrying new COVID-19 variant and suggested that the new variant 'Omicron' poses an increased risk of reinfection in the community. The independent group of experts, which periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, informed that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning." The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November.

COVID-19: MEA Says Matters Concerning Omicron Variant 'A Developing Story'

Amid the concerns raised over a new COVID strain identified in South Africa, India called matters concerning 'Omicron' a "developing story." Responding to a query about the new variant labelled as B.1.1.529 or 'Omicron', Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said he has "no immediate information" on the steps to be taken, adding that "it is an issue more for our health authorities."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Republic, Says 'SP Means Gundaraj, Nepotism, Corruption'

As the Uttar Pradesh poll campaign heats up, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke exclusively to Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor at Balrampur on Saturday, on BJP's chances in the 2022 polls. Dismissing the chances of any 'Maha coalition' working against BJP, Adityanath pointed out the Opposition's poll loss in 2014, 2017 and 2019. The 403-seat UP Assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Blinken Says 'Long Overdue For Perpetrators To Face Justice'

Paying his tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday, 26 November, asserted that even thirteen years after the terrorist attack on 26 November 2008 "it is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice". Hailing the "resilience of Mumbaikars", Blinken also paid homage to the six Americans killed in the dastardly attack. The attack, as per ANI, killed 174 people, including 20 security force officials and 26 foreign nationals and injured 300 others.

Venkaiah Naidu Lashes Out At Western Media For Negative Portrayal Of Secularism In Country

Marking that Western media is suffering from an 'indigestion' problem, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that India is the most secular country in the world. The Vice-President said that the Western media cannot digest the fact that the nation is on a rise and keeps criticising the Indian government on issues of secularism and free speech. "We practice secularism because it's in the blood," Vice-President Naidu asserted.

Yogi Adityanath Calls Owaisi Oppn's 'agent,' Affirms He Will Have 'no Chance In UP'

Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview with Republic's Aishwarya Kapoor termed Asaduddin Owaisi as an 'agent of Congress, SP and BSP'. Speaking ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Chief Minister said that Owaisi knows that he has no chance in UP and that is why he is misleading people through instigating speeches. "Owaisi got 5 seats in Bihar by fraud but in Uttar Pradesh, he will have no chance," added CM Yogi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted To AIIMS After Sudden Deterioration In Health

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday after his health suddenly deteriorated. According to sources close to ANI, the former Chief Minister of Bihar complained of fever, before being rushed to the hospital. Lalu’s health condition has been reported to be stable.

PM Modi Chairs Key Meet On COVID-19 Situation And Vaccine Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting with top officials today to discuss the country's COVID-19 situation amid the Omicron COVID variant scare. PM Modi, in the meeting, is expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country along with the progress of the government's vaccination drive. The meeting with top officials started at 10:30 am today.

Priyanka Gandhi Visits Prayagraj Family Where Four Were Found Dead

Visiting the deceased Prayagraj labourer family, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday, claimed that UP police was unwilling to help them. With four members murdered, Vadra claimed that the remaining members were all women who felt unsafe in their homes. Phoolchand (45), wife Meenu (40), daughter Sapna (17) and son Shiv (10) were found dead in Prayagraj on Thursday.

EXPLAINER: What Is This New COVID-19 Variant In South Africa, Omicron?

South African scientists have identified a new variant of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear from where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has also been seen in travellers to Hong Kong and Botswana.

