Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi In America, IPL 2021, Punjab Politics & More

US VP Kamala Harris Nails Pakistan's Role In Backing Terror Groups In Meeting With PM Modi

In a big embarrassment for Pakistan, US vice president Kamala Harris acknowledged its nefarious role in backing terror groups during her meeting with PM Modi. Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla revealed that Harris not only acknowledged that terror outfits are operational in Pakistan but also agreed with the fact that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism. Moreover, she demanded strict action against the terror groups to ensure that there is no threat to the security of both India as well as the US.

PM Modi Meets Japanese PM Suga, Discusses Bilateral Ties & Economic Engagement

Along the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japan counterpart Suga Yoshihide in Washington DC on Thursday. During the interaction, the two Prime Ministers discussed the multi-faceted relationship between India and Japan and exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in Afghanistan

Taliban's Request To Address UN Rejected By Germany; 'Would Serve No Purpose'

The Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas rejected a request made by the Taliban led government to address the world leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly sessions. Maas highlighted the recent catastrophe led by the extremist outfit would not serve the purpose of Afghanistan's new rulers at the forum. According to The News International report, Maas' remarks came after the Taliban urged the German diplomat about their desire to address the United Nations. "To schedule, a show at the United Nations wouldn't serve anything," Maas told reporters, adding that "what's important are concrete deeds and not just words."

PM Modi 'glad' To Have Met Kamala Harris, Calls India And US 'natural Partners'

Talking about his meeting with United States' Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he felt 'glad' and informed about the multiple subjects that were discussed at the meeting to "further cement the India-USA friendship." The two world leaders issued a joint statement informing about topics that were discussed. "Her feat has inspired the entire world," PM Modi wrote about Kamala Harris on Twitter.

Tejashwi Alleges Bihar Dy CM Favouring Kin's Firm For Har Ghar Jal Contracts; Seeks Probe

Lashing out at Bihar Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad, LoP Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, accused him of favouring his relatives' companies while awarding govt tenders in Bihar's Har Ghar Nal Jal scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar's flagship scheme as a ' private money earning scheme', he sought a probe into Prasad's involvement. A three-part Indian Express investigation has found that contracts worth Rs 53 crore under the Har Ghar Nal Jal scheme were given to Prasad's kin and his aides by Bihar govt.

Zydus Cadila's COVID Jab May Soon Be Part Of India's Inoculation Drive: NITI Aayog Member

The Indian government said on Thursday that a decision regarding the addition of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 DNA vaccine to the country's vaccination programme will be made soon. The government informed that preparations to make the Zydus Cadila vaccine available to people are going on while the price remains a "clear issue". NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said that preparations to bring the DNA vaccine in practical shape is currently going on. He informed that repeated discussions have been held regarding the same.

Punjab CM Channi Bats For Austere Living, Asks Police To Reduce His Security Cover

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, September 23, asked the state police to reduce his security cover as it is a "sheer wastage of resources" to have so many men to protect him. Further stating that he is a "common man" and "brother of every Punjabi", he overruled the rationale of threat to his life. Speaking at Kapurthala's IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Channi said, "I am one of you and I don't need an army of 1,000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren".

Piyush Pandey Backs Manyavar & Alia Bhatt's 'very Progressive' Ad; Fears Competitors' Hand

The social media debate over ethnic wedding-wear brand Manyavar's new '#KanyaMaan' advertisement continues to simmer, with fans and critics seemingly doubling-down on their strong positions. After a previous article on Republicworld had reasoned why the ad-film featuring Alia Bhatt was certainly not an assault on rituals & traditions, now, the most iconic name in India's advertising industry - Padma Shri Piyush Pandey - has added an entirely new dimension.

BJP Pits PM Modi Vs Manmohan Singh 'difference' In 'Umbrella' Comparison; Netizens React

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Indian National Congress (INC), sharing a video comparing former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter embarked on his 3-day visit to the United States of America.

IPL 2021: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, Teammates Fined For Slow Over-rate Against MI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday fined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan and his playing XI for maintaining a slow over-rate in their recent game against Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR, in the IPL 2021 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi had emerged victorious chasing down a total of 156 in 15.1 overs. Following the win, the team was fined by the tournament for violation of the Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct.

