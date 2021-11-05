Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi In Kedarnath; ED Summons Anil Deshmukh's Son & More

PM Modi Unveils 12-foot Adi Shankaracharya Statue At Kedarnath; Performs Aarti At Shrine

Unveiling the 12-feet high statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya, PM Modi on Friday, prayed at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Arriving at Kedarnath at 8:00 AM, the Prime Minister first offered prayers at Kedarnath temple, performed 'aarti' of Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the shrine. PM Modi will also inaugurate Rs 130 crore worth of infrastructure projects, later in the day.

BJP D ownplays Defeat In Maharashtra Bypoll; Blames Tie-up With Sena For Weak Organization

Even as Congress secured a victory in the by-election to the Deglur Assembly seat in Maharashtra on November 2, BJP downplayed the defeat of its candidate. In the polls, Congress' Jitesh Antapurkar trounced BJP's Subhash Sabne by a margin of 41,933 votes. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar conceded that BJP's organization was weak in this Assembly segment as this seat was traditionally contested by Shiv Sena.

'Amarinder Singh Ignored State's Interests In Lust For Power': Punjab DyCM Slams Ex-leader

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa came down heavily on Captain Amarinder Singh for his inaction against Congress MLAs and Ministers involved in illegal sand mining. Randhawa handled the portfolios of Cooperation and Jails in the Cabinet headed by Singh. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he claimed that the ex-Punjab CM's failure to take action in this regard reflected his "inefficiency and incompetency".

Setback For TMC As 9-time MLA & WB Minister Subrata Mukherjee Passes Away At 75

In a big setback for TMC, veteran leader and West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away at the age of 75 in the SSKM hospital, Kolkata on Thursday. He was shifted to the ICU of the hospital last week after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources told PTI. While he was reportedly scheduled to be discharged from the state-run hospital on Friday, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest leading to his demise. At present, he was handling the portfolios of Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet.

Virat Kohli Turns 33 Today: Five Incredible Records Held By The Talismanic Indian Captain

Virat Kohli, who is known for his phenomenal performances with the bat, has turned a year older and is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, November 5. Hailed by cricket pundits for his impeccable leadership across formats and his batting abilities, Kohli is often termed as the best of his generation. Having enjoyed the limelight right from his U-19 days, Kohli has come a long way after leading the U-19 team to a World Cup title win in 2008.

Anil Deshmukh's Son Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case As Ex-HM Remains In Custody

While ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remains in ED custody, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned his son - Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning in connection with money laundering case on Friday. Deshmukh has been sent to ED's custody till November 6 after being produced at a holiday court on Tuesday. Anil Deshmukh was arrested by ED on Monday in connection to a money laundering case af ter 12 hours of investigation on Monday.

India At UN: Bosnia & Herzegovina Conflict Could Be Resolved Through Dialogue, Empathy

India believes challenges faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding and empathy, aasserted counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to UN on Thursday. The Balkan country is currently on the verge of breaking apart given the difference in its political leaders. Earlier, UN leaders reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement which confirms the existence of discreet regions-Bosnia and Herzegovina as a single sovereign state.

COP26: India Requests Global Community To Make Solar Power Priority In Energy Deployment

During the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday (local time), India encouraged the international community to make solar power a primary focus in energy deployment. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav is currently representing India at a special event which is hosted by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in collaboration with the United Kingdom underneath the concept Green Grid Initiative - One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG). During the event, Yadav emphasised the importance of grid interconnection in revitalising regional integration and further transitioning to a low-carbon energy system.

'China Will Not Attack Taiwan During Tsai Ing-wen's Term': Taiwanese Official

Amid simmering tensions with China, Taiwan's National Security Bureau chief Chen Ming-tong has said that Beijing will not try to attack the island nation's remote islands during President Tsai Ing-wen's term. The country's intelligence chief made the remark on Thursday during a question-and-answer session at the Taiwanese legislature, according to NHK World. Chen has also ruled out the possibility of a China-Taiwan armed clash elsewhere during Tsai Ing-wen's term.

Step Change Needed To Increase Funding To Reduce Losses From Climate Change, Says UNEP

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Thursday released a report calling for urgent efforts to increase the financing and implementation of actions to avert a climate crisis. The report named ‘The Adaptation Gap Report 2021: The Gathering Storm’ claims that decisions designed to adapt to the growing impacts of climate change must be taken at war footing. The report gains major significance as it comes amid the UN climate talks in Glasgow.

