Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Meets Biden; Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle And More

India Takes On Pak's Role In Afghanistan In QUAD Meet, Calls It 'instigator Of Problems'

Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi- US President Joe Biden and QUAD leaders, discussion regarding Pakistan's role in Afghanistan took place. "In both the meetings there was a clear sense of the more careful look, examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan," added Shringla. The Foreign Secretary also added that Pakistan has been a clear instigator of problems in India's neighbourhood.

PM Modi Vows To Deliver 8 Mn J&J COVID Vaccine Doses To Indo-Pacific Nations By Oct-end

Addressing the Quad summit on 24 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will make available eight million of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines by the end of October under the group’s vaccine partnership.

India Gives Befitting Reply To Imran Khan's Lies On J&K; Nails Pakistan Support For Terror

Exercising its right to reply at the United Nations General Assembly, India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan who peddled lies on Jammu and Kashmir. During his address, Khan spoke about the purported Islamophobia in India and falsely accused the Centre of unleashing a reign of "fear and violence" against Muslims. Moreover, he cried foul over the alleged human rights violations in J&K and called upon India to reverse its decision to revoke its statehood and special status in August 2019. Maintaining that sustainable peace in South Asia is subject to the resolution of the so-called J&K dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, the former cricketer warned of another conflict between the two nations.

PM Modi Lands In New York To Address UNGA; Expected To Speak On COVID, Radicalisation

After completing the Washington DC leg of his US visit, conducting significant meetings with US President Joe Biden and Quad leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted informing the nation's "current membership of the UN Security Council lends even greater significance!" PM Modi will be speaking at the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA at 6.30 pm today.

India-US Issue Statement After Bilateral Meet, Call Out Pakistan On Cross-border Terrorism

India and the US issued a joint statement after holding their first in-person bilateral meeting under PM Modi and Joe Biden Biden's leadership on Saturday stressing on countering global and cross-border terrorism. In the statement, the two countries affirmed that they stand together in the shared fight against terrorism, and will take concerted action against designated terrorist groups. Moreover, a specific emphasis was placed on cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and the need to bring perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice.

PM Modi Invites US President Biden To Visit India, Lauds His Leadership On Global Issues

During their first face-to-face bilateral meeting in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 24 September, invited US President Joe Biden to visit India. While speaking at a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardha Shringla said that PM Modi invited Joe Biden, adding that New Delhi looks forward to the visit of the US President at the “earlier and mutual convenience”.

Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi Amidst Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot chaired a meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday. The meeting which lasted for almost an hour took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence and came at a point amidst talks of reshuffle in the Rajasthan Congress. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal Rao was also present during the meeting.

Ahmad Massoud Bats For Voting In Afghanistan; Slams Taliban At Cambridge Conference

Issuing a statement at the Ahmad Shah Massoud Conference at UK's Cambridge University, NRF leader Ahmad Massoud on Friday, batted for an inclusive Afghanistan. Arguing that a system based on a single character for Afghanistan was impractical, Massoud said that people must elect their own leaders. The NRF is currently still fighting the Taliban regime from parts of Panjshir as the terror group's govt seeks global recognition.

Mamata Accuses BJP Leaders Of Bombing Their Own Houses; Says TMC 'Not A Party Of Goons'

On the Bhabanipur campaign trail, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of making false allegations against the ruling party in the state on Friday. Contending that BJP leaders are bombing their own houses and then claiming to be attacked, she opined, "Who will attack you? We feel embarrassed by even touching you. TMC is not a party of goons". This comes in the context of the NIA taking over the probe into the bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in Bhatpatra on September 8. Singh alleged that TMC was instrumental in this attack as he was named BJP's observer for the Bhabanipur by-election.

Virat Kohli Hugging MS Dhoni After CSK Beats RCB Is What Indian Cricket Is All About

Even as Chennai Super Kings dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Friday, a unique display of respect, sportsmanship and love was bestowed by RCB skipper Virat Kohli to former captain and legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This win by CSK has already fetched them 14 points and now the MSD-led side is soaring above all in the IPL points table. While it was the second consecutive win for CSK, the RCB has now lost both the games post the league's resumption.

