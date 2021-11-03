Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Returns To India; Biden Slams China And Russia & More

PM Modi Returns to India After Historic G20, COP26 Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Wednesday after concluding his five-day visit to Rome in Italy, Vatican City and Glasgow in Scotland. The Prime Minister attended the annual G20 Summit in Rome and the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. During his visit, PM Modi also met Pope Francis in Vatican City.

WHO Likely To Decide On Covaxin EUL Today

In a development towards the global approval of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now sought additional data clarification from the Indian vaccine manufacturer in relation to the pending Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its coronavirus jab, Covaxin. The Technical Advisory Group of WHO will conduct a EUL risk-benefit assessment meeting for the global use of the Indian vaccine today, November 3. It must be noted that this will be the final risk-benefit assessment meeting regarding Bharat Biotech's vaccine.

Bihar Bypolls: LJP Emerges As No.3 Party After Outperforming Congress; RJD Voteshare Rises

In a setback for Congress and RJD in Bihar, the ruling JD(U) managed to retain the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats in the by-elections held on October 30. The disarray in the opposition ranks was visible as Congress quit the Mahagatbandhan after RJD refused to let it contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, a seat where its candidate Ashok Kumar lost to JD(U)'s Shashi Bhushan Hajari in the 2020 Assembly polls by a margin of 7222 votes. However, Congress' gambit to go solo failed miserably as both its candidates lost their deposits this time.

Tamil Nadu Govt To Set Up Bureau Against Poaching And Illegal Wildlife Trade

With an aim to conserve the biodiversity of Tamil Nadu and further prevent illegal forest and wildlife trade, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for setting up a Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau which will help in detecting and preventing organised forest and wildlife crimes at the state level. This comes after reports of recent increase in poaching and organised illegal wildlife trade in Tamil Nadu regions further threatening the sustainable and equitable growth of several rare species.

JP Nadda Lauds Party Workers On Bypoll Results, Says 'NDA Committed To Development'

Expressing gratitude towards the people after winning by-elections, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday congratulated the party workers. Further lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the party is committed to the overall development of the people under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Coal India Initiates Pilot Project To Replace Diesel With LNG Kits In Dumpers

Coal India Limited has started the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in its dumpers as a part of a pilot project started by the Coal Ministry with the aim of reducing carbon footprint and further changing the fuel requirement in the large trucks used for transportation of coal in mines. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that India will reach its net-zero carbon emission target by 2070 while laying the country's climate action plan.

PM Modi-Boris Johnson's Joint IRIS Initiative At COP26 Lauded By Leaders Of Island Nations

Leaders of small nations at the launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) hailed the joint effort of the United Kingdom and India for developing base in the island countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at the press conference on Tuesday. Those attending the event were very laudatory of this initiative, he added while briefing about the launch, which is expected to give new hope and confidence of doing something most vulnerable.

Bahrain Asks Citizens In Lebanon To Leave, Not To Travel There 'Permanently' As Rift Grows

The Kingdom of Bahrain, on Tuesday, urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately as a diplomatic crisis between the Gulf States and Beirut escalates. In a statement, Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani called upon all citizens to immediately evacuate “due to the tense situation there, which requires caution”. In addition, the ministry also advised Bahrainis to refrain from travelling to Lebanon permanently in order to “prevent exposure to any risk”, as per the Associated Press.

COP26: UK PM Johnson Apologises To Israeli Minister Elharrar Over Wheelchair Access Issue

British PM Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, offered his apology to Israeli Minister of Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar who was unable to attend the opening day of COP26 as the conference was not handicap accessible. Elharrar, who suffers from muscle dystrophy, was barred from entering the Glasgow venue of the climate summit as it lacked a ramp. However, the platform was installed later as Israeli PM threatened the organisers to cancel his appearance if the issue is not resolved.

US President Joe Biden Slams China & Russia For 'Walking Away' From COP26

US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, said China and Russia committed a “big mistake” by skipping the recently held UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking after the conference, Biden lampooned Beijing stating that with its absence, the Asian giant has lost an opportunity to influence people not only at the summit but also across the world. In contrast, Biden said that his own visit has clearly depicted that “America is back."

