Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Visit US; Pramod Bhagat Clinches Gold And More

India's Pramod Bhagat Clinches Gold Medal In Men's Singles Final At Tokyo Paralympics

Pramod Bhagat has once again made India proud after clinching the Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles Class SL3 final at the Tokyo Paralympics. He played a hard-fought match and ended up defeating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain with the scoreline at 21-14, 21-17. This is India's 16th medal so far at the Paralympics making it the best ever medal tally for the country at the Games.

PM Modi To Visit US Next Month, Meet Joe Biden & Attend UNGA Session: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States by the end of September. According to ANI sources, preparations are underway and a tentative plan is being chalked out for PM's visit. While there is no official confirmation, PM Modi is likely to visit the US on September 23-24. He will also attend the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Anti-Taliban Resistance Head Ahmad Massoud Says 'Will Never Give Up', Public Address Soon

Echoing 'Caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh, Northern Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) leader Ahmad Massoud on Saturday, took to Facebook to assert 'We will never give up the fight for God, freedom and justice'. Lauding the women protesting against the Taliban in Herat, he said that Afghans have not given up their demands for rights. He also promised to address the Afghan people publically. The NRFA has rubbished claims of the Taliban capturing Panjshir.

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order To Declassify 9/11 Investigation Documents

US President Joe Biden on September 4 signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and other agencies to begin a six-month process of declassifying documents related to the FBI’s investigation into the September 11, 2001 attacks. The move comes days before the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda attacks and a month after 9/11 survivors, first responders and family members of the nearly 3,000 victims wrote a sternly worded letter to the president. They accused the United States of deliberately keeping the documents, which they say prove that Saudi government officials aided the al-Qaeda attackers, under wraps.

Manoj Sarkar Wins Bronze At Tokyo Paralympics; India's Medal Tally Jumps To 17

India's Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal on September 4 in the Badminton Men's Single SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics as he defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-14. Manoj Sarkar's win assured India's seventeenth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics (four gold, seven silver, six bronze). Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal for Team India in the Badminton Men's Single SL3 event.

Salman Khurshid Urges Centre To Divulge Details Of Afghan Situation, Says 'Will Cooperate'

In a rather rare event, the Indian National Congress on Saturday said that it is with the government on the Afghanistan situation. Speaking to the media, party leader, and former Member of Parliament, Salman Khurshid urged the Central government to divulge the details about the situation in Afghanistan, and the talks involving it between the new rulers of the war-torn country- the Taliban and India. He added that the party will cooperate and support the Centre on this, as it is a 'matter of national security.'

West Bengal polls: EC To Hold Bhabanipur By-polls Where Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Will Contest On Sept 30

In a massive reprieve for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday, announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to the death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur - which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant after MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat.

West Bengal BJP MLA Soumen Roy Joins Mamata Banerjee's TMC; 'heart & Soul Belong' Here

West Bengal Legislative Assembly member Soumen Roy joined the CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Saturday. MLA Soumen Roy was welcomed to the party in the presence of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and other party members in Kolkata. Soumen Roy was a former BJP member who had won from the Kaliganj constituency in North Dinajpur, West Bengal, in the recently held assembly polls.

Iran 'must Immediately Halt Execution' Of Kurdish Prisoner: UN Rights Experts

The UN-appointed independent human rights experts on September 3 said that the imminent execution of an Iranian Kurdish prisoner must be halted and his death sentence repealed. According to a statement, the UN experts’ appeal follows serious concerns that Heidar Ghorbani did not receive a fair trial and was tortured during pre-trial detention. Ghorbani was arrested back in October 2016 in connection with the alleged killing of three men affiliated with Basij paramilitary forces. The UN said that no information was provided to Ghorbani’s family on his whereabouts until three months later.

COVID: The Philippines To Lift Travel Ban On India, 9 Other Countries From September 6

The Philippines government has decided to lift the travel ban, from September 6, for all the visitors who will arrive from India and nine other countries, despite the growing COVID-19 cases caused by the extremely infectious Delta variant, said the presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Saturday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the inter-agency COVID-19 task force's proposal to lift the restrictions on travel from countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, reports ANI.

