Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Ferozepur Visit, 3 JeM Terrorists Killed, WHO & More

Punjab Polls: PM Modi To Visit Ferozepur Today, Projects Worth ₹ 42,750 Cr To Be Laid

Ahead of his Punjab visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he is looking forward to being among his sisters and brothers of the state. The Prime Minister will be in Ferozepur on Wednesday to launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. This will also be PM Modi's first rally to the state ahead of the Punjab polls and after the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

WHO Suggests 14-day Quarantine For COVID Patients; To Meet On Jan 19 To Review Situation

As the new highly complex and mutated Omicron B.1.1.529 variant continues to grip the nations worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday clearly stated that it still recommends a 14-day quarantine for those infected. WHO official Abdi Mahamud from the organization’s COVID-19 Incident Management Support Team, told a press briefing that the accurate duration of quarantine for those who contract COVID-19 must ideally isolate for 14 days.

After Bulli Bai, Govt Blocks Another Derogatory Channel Targeting Hindu Women On Telegram

Days after controversy erupted over the 'Bulli Bai' app, where photos of Muslim women were shared for 'auction' on GitHub, another similar channel targetting Hindu women has appeared on Telegram. The IT Ministry on Tuesday ordered the blocking of a channel on Telegram, that circulated photos of Hindu women among its subscribers, who abused them. The channel was reportedly created in June 2021.

Gadkari Says 'There Are No Expiry Dates For Bridges In India', Promises Performance Audit

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Ministry had prepared the Indian Bridge Management System to know the condition and age of all the bridges across the country. He also added that the system will collect information about all the bridges of the country and the Centre will framework a policy to know the state of all the bridges.

Bharat Biotech Gets Nod To Conduct Phase 3 & Booster Trials Of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine

In a key development on Tuesday, Bharat Biotech received the nod to conduct Phase 3 trials for its intranasal vaccine and a study to ascertain its use as a booster dose. This decision was taken by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on the Hyderabad-based firm's application seeking permission to test its intranasal vaccine on 5000 subjects consisting of an equal number of persons fully vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin.

J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 3 JeM Terrorists In Pulwama Encounter; 17 Killed In 10 Days

In another successful encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani national were gunned down in Pulwama on Wednesday. The exchange of fire began at around 4:45 AM in the Chandgam area, coordinated by the J&K Police and the Army.

US Charges Former Columbian Soldier For Murder Of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

The United States has charged a retired Colombian soldier who was extradited to Washington over the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise last July, US Justice Department officials said in a statement on Tuesday. The retired Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, was arrested based on a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida.

West Bengal Post-poll Violence: 51 Cases Registered By CBI, Charge Sheet Filed In 20 Cases

Months after the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, a total of 51 cases have been registered and charge sheets have been filed in 20 cases as of January 1, 2022. Informing about the same, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi on Tuesday said that after meeting all the relevant criteria, around 51 cases have been registered and 20 charge sheets have been filed in incidents including offences of murder, rape, and attempt to rape in about four months.

Rapid RT-PCR Test Mandatory For All International Passengers Landing In Mumbai

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body has made rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for all the international passengers landing at the international airport here, as per revised guidelines. The guidelines, issued last week, were effective since Monday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.Earlier, the RT-PCR test was mandatory only for international travellers arriving from 'countries at risk'.

Karnataka Weekend Curfew: All You Need To Know About The Timings & Rules Of Restrictions

Following Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's admission to the state's alarming rate of increase in COVID-19 patients attributed mainly to the Omicron variant, the government announced the resumption of weekend curfews in the southern state. Starting from Friday, the curfew will allow essential services, inclusive of public transport, while hotels will operate with no interruption within the ascribed capacity, the government stated.

