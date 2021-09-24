Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's US Visit; Rohini Court Firing Incident And More

PM Modi Hits The Ground Running On Day 1 Of US Visit By Meeting CEOs, Quad Allies & US VP

On day one of his US visit, PM Modi had a number of high-profile engagements including meetings with top CEOs and his Australian and Japanese counterparts. Besides this, he held his first in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The PM has been accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other senior officials such as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

What Happened In Delhi's Rohini Court? Assassins Dressed As Lawyers Kill Gangster Gogi

In a shootout at Delhi's Rohini Court promises, three people died including in-custody gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' and his two assailants, who were killed in a counterfire by Delhi Police. According to accounts, three people were also injured in the shooting incident in court premises.

Defence Ministry Signs Deal With Spain For Acquisition Of 56 C-295MW Aircraft For IAF

A day after sealing a contract for 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence in another development under Centre's Make in India scheme has signed a contract with M/s Airbus Defence and Space, Spain for the acquisition of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. As announced by the Ministry of Defence on Friday, it has also signed an offset contract with Airbus through which the company will now discharge its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and services from the Indian Offset Partners.

Rohini Court Firing: AAP Begins Blamegame Against Centre; 'favourite Officers Appointed'

"The Central government has appointed its favourite officer bypassing all the rules," said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), perhaps in a bid to shift the responsibility of the firing incident that took place in Rohini court of Delhi on Friday. Jailed gangster Jitender alias Gogi was being produced before a bench of the court when two attackers - Maurice and Rahul, dressed as lawyers, opened fire and killed him. In a counterfire by the police thereafter, both the attackers were killed.

UK MPs Back Revocation Of Article 370, Say, 'Indian Army Stopped J&K From Talibanization'

In a big statement, a United Kingdom parliamentarian strongly backed India on the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, citing how its revocation had ushered in important changes in the Kashmir valley. Addressing the parliament, UK MP for Harrow East, Bob Blackman raised the human rights violations in J&K before the law was abolished and cited the benefits that the abrogation had brought in for women, children as well as minorities that were otherwise being persecuted by radical Islamists.

Italy Recognises India's Covishield Vaccine After Mandaviya's G20 Health Ministers' Meet

In a major development, the Embassy of India in Italy has informed that the country has recognised India's Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Indian Embassy, the Covishield vaccine has been recognised after the G-20 Health Ministers' meeting between India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza. In addition, the outcome is also a result of the efforts taken by India's External Affairs Ministry and Italy's Ministry of Health, the Embassy added.

SAD Demands Hike In Compensation For Land Taken From Farmers; Submits Memo To Punjab Guv

The main face of the opposition in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal’s President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday made a series of demands ahead of the state government for the welfare of the state farmers and announced that the Akali Dal will take out a tractor March on Sep 29 from Mohali to CM residence, alleging that Punjab farmers have been robbed of thousands of crores.

Manjeshwaram Election Bribery Case: Kerala Crime Branch Summons BJP Chief K Surendran

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state, President K Surendran, again in a case registered against him for allegedly bribing a rival candidate from the Manjeshwaram constituency to withdraw his nominations in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Taliban Says Executions, Public Punishments To Return As 'Cutting Off Of Hands Necessary'

One of the founders of the Taliban has said that “Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security” in a recent interview. In an interview with AP, published Thursday, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi who was the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan said that the extremists will once again carry out the executions and amputations of limbs, perhaps not in public. He not only dismissed the executions carried out by the hard-lined movement in the past but declared that nobody should “tell us what our laws should be.”

Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case: CBI Files FIR, Names Key Suspect Anand Giri

The CBI on Friday, 24 September 2021, filed an FIR in connection with the case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri's death under mysterious circumstances. In the said FIR, the disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, and the main suspect in the case, Anand Giri's name has been mentioned by the central agency.

