Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Speaks to Healthcare Workers; Afghanistan Crisis & More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meet with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. While interacting with the workers, the Prime Minister said that the healthcare workers must avoid the wastage of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Responding to Radio Pakistan's tweet on Bhartiya Kisan Union's Kisan Mahapanchayat, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan termed it more of a 'political gathering' rather than an actual Mahapanchayat. He also slammed BKU leader Rakesh Tikait for being a tool for the country's rival, suggestively Pakistan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday headed to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany on his first ever diplomatic trip since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul. “Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I’ll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and German friends in-person for the outstanding support they’ve given to safely transit US citizens, Afghans, and other evacuees from Afghanistan,” the US secretary of state tweeted on September 6.
The members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have been detained by the Delhi Police on Monday outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The students were detained as they were protesting over an alleged IIT-JEE (Mains) 2021 fraud. The student protestors reportedly raised slogans against both the Education Minister and the Central Government led by the BJP.
Amid reports of heavy fighting in Panjshir between Taliban and Resistance forces, Ahmad Massoud has called for a national uprising against the insurgents and Pakistani elements. The National Resistance Front leader said that they would stand and fight against the extremists.
In an audio message on his Facebook page, Massoud confirmed that he is in Panjshir, the last province which is free from the Taliban's clutches and will continue to fight against the terrorists.
BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for sensationalising the farmers' protest, accusing him of milking the movement for politics. Launching a jibe at the Congress party over its lack of permanent leadership, Sambit Patra said that it had become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to stray away from real issues and run the party based on propaganda. Patra's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi tweeted an old photo of the farmers' movement on Monday.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturti or Vinayaka Chaviti, is a Hindu festival commemorating Ganesh's arrival on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the people of Himachal Pradesh for not allowing any rumour or disinformation to hamper the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. While speaking at the interaction session with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that the country's rural society is empowering the vaccination drive.
A war of words erupted between Swabhimani Paksha chief Raju Shetti and NCP president Sharad Pawar owing to the delay in the Governor's decision on the Maharashtra Legislative Council nominations. A former Lok Sabha MP from Hatkanangale, Shetti is a farmers' leader who was a part of NDA from 2014 to 2017 and is currently a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi. After a delegation led by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 2 regarding the pending recommendations, speculation was rife that Shetti's name might be omitted from the prospective nominated MLC list.
Just four days after actor Sidharth Shukla left for the heavenly abode on September 2, the family members issued a statement asking everyone to 'respect their privacy and let them grieve in peace'. The late actor’s family also took a minute to thank the efforts of the Mumbai Police for protecting everyone and acting as a shield at the crematorium.
