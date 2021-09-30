Republic Top 10 Headlines: Punjab Congress Crisis; India-US Ready To Expand Ties & More

Rahul Gandhi calls urgent meet on Punjab Congress crisis

As the political crisis in Punjab shows no sign of abating, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called a high-level meeting in the national capital. After visiting Kozhikode and Malappuram, he is set to return to Delhi on Thursday. As per sources, the focal point of discussion will be the situation in Punjab resulting from Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as the Punjab Congress president.

Read full story here

West Bengal by-polls: Voting begins in three constituencies

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for the by-election to the Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures, officials said. The by-polls are being held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district. A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.

Read full story here

BSP-turned-Congress MLAs link support for Rajasthan govt to Cabinet Rejig

Even as Congress continues to battle infighting in Punjab, 6 BSP MLAs from Rajasthan who joined the party in 2019 have threatened to withdraw support from the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The legislators in question- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha had backed the state government when former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had briefly rebelled against Gehlot. As per sources, they will meet the Congress high command on Friday to make it clear that they won't back the government if Cabinet expansion doesn't take place.

Read full story here

Navjot Sidhu camp issues ultimatum to Congress high command

Chaos continues in the Congress as the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp issued an ultimatum to the party High command on Thursday, urging them to find a solution at the earliest regarding DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and AG APS Deol's appointment. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has already affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Deol had been the counsel of ex-DGP Sumedh Saini who was accused of opening fire at sacrilege case protestors at Fardikot, while DGP Sahota has been accused of giving a clean chit to Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan in the sacrilege case.

Read full story here

Delhi school teachers, staff must be vaccinated by Oct 15, DoE Delhi orders

The directorate of education (DoE) Delhi has directed the authorities concerned to make sure that all teachers and school staff are vaccinated by October 15, 2021. Those who do not get themselves vaccinated by this deadline will not be allowed to attend the schools. Moreover, their absence will be treated as leave.

Read full story here

Pakistan stocks dip nearly 3% after US moves bill proposing sanctions on Taliban, partners

Hours after 22 Republican Senators, including former presidential nominee Mitt Romney, moved a Bill in the US Senate seeking sanctions on the Taliban and partners involved in the collapse of Kabul, Pakistan's stocks plunged nearly 3% on Wednesday. According to a report by Pakistan based newspaper, Dawn, the Karachi Stock Exchange 100 index, dropped 908 points to close at 44,366.74, while the Pakistani currency also suffered due to the bill hitting its lowest ever at PRK 170.27. According to the executive director at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, the main reason behind the plunge was the Bill tabled in the US Senate to prosecute those involved in the collapse of the Afghanistan government.

Read full story here

India ready to expand ties with US, says Goyal

Speaking at the 4th Annual Leadership Summit for India-US Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal conveyed his willingness to bolster bilateral trade ties between India and United States. As a part of a synergistic upheaval of trade relations, he proposed an ambitious target of $1 trillion mutual trade for both countries. The minister also expressed resentment over the "red tape" that popped during trade talks with former US President Donald Trump's administration.

Read full story here

Al-Qaeda, ISIS could reconstitute in Afghan, warns US General Milley

It’s a “real possibility” that terrorist outfits such as Al-Qaeda or ISIS could reconstitute in Afghanistan within the next six to 36 months, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley said on Wednesday. Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee along with US Defence Chief Llyod Austin and head of US Central Command Gen Kenneth McKenzie, Milley further said that despite America's military pullout, it was still the US’ duty to safeguard Americans from the terrorists in Afghanistan. Notably, State Secretary Antony Blinken has previously warned that the Pentagon was capable of conducting aerial strikes in Afghanistan sans having a military base there.

Read full story here

Ecuador Jail: Over 100 prisoners brutally killed in country's bloodiest gang fight

A severe fight between the gangs in a jail of the coastal city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, has killed nearly 116 people and injured 80, making it the bloodiest prison tragedy in Ecuador's record. As per BBC, officials stated that at least five detainees had been decapitated in Tuesday's riots while others prisoners were shot dead. The police commander Fausto Buenano has informed that the inmates also hurled grenades. The Guayas prison, which holds convicts tied to international drug groups, required nearly 400 police personnel to control the situation.

Read full story here

US declares 23 species as 'officially extinct'

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has declared the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species as extinct. The ivory-billed woodpecker, not sighted officially since 1944, was one of the USA's largest woodpecker species. The other species declared extinct include 10 birds, one bat, two fish, one plant and wight types of mussel. The FWS has suggested that these species be removed from the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which safeguards threatened species, the BBC reported. The FWS said that the decision was made after thorough assessments of the best available science for all of these 23 species.

Read full story here