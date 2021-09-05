Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ravi Shastri Tests COVID Positive; Kabul Airport Reopens & More

Muzaffarnagar: Tikait Vows To Continue Farmer Protests Across India; Slams PM Modi At Mahapanchayat

Kicking off 'Mission UP', BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday, stated that the farmers' protest will continue across India, not just in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Tikait lamented the privatisation of many PSUs, alleging that the government was selling off the nation's assets. Mourning the loss of farmers in the last nine months, he rebuked PM Modi for not even maintaining a 1-minute silence in their respect.

Afghanistan: Taliban Wiped Out From Panjshir, Northern Alliance Claims 1,000 Terrorists Dead & Trapped

The Taliban has been wiped from the Pajshir Valley and at least 1,000 terrorists have been trapped due to roadblocks, the Northern Alliance claimed on Sunday. According to Northern Alliance spokesperson Fahim Dashti, at least a thousand Taliban, were trapped due to the obstruction of the return route and exit during their invasion attempt of Panjshir. Several of these terrorists have also been captured with the help of the resistance forces while fleeing and retreating from Panjshir.

Kabul Airport Reopens To Receive Aid, Domestic Flights Resume Operations: Report

In a significant development, Afghanistan's Kabul Airport resumed operations and domestic flights between three of its provincial capitals on Sunday. The Hamid Karzai International Airport had been shut down since the chaotic exit of the United States from the war-torn nation on August 31. As per Afghanistan's Ariana News, a technical team from Qatar reopened the capital’s airport for aid and domestic services on Sunday.

Pakistan ISI Chief Meets Ex-Afghan PM Hekmatyar, Discusses Govt Formation: Sources

Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed met former Afghanistan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday. A source close to the Hezb-e-Islami leader confirmed to TOLO News that the ISI chief met Hekmatyar last night after holding a meeting with other Taliban leaders. It is important to mention that former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar along with Ex-Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai and Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah had formed a 'Coordination Council' to manage the peaceful transfer of power to the Taliban after Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

India's Coach Ravi Shastri Tests Positive For COVID, Three Other Support Staff Isolated

Four members of the Indian coaching staff have been moved into isolation after the team head coach Ravi Shastri's lateral flow test returned a positive report. An official media release by the BCCI informed that Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel will remain in isolation as part of a precautionary measure.

Kerala: 12-year-old Boy Succumbs To Nipah Virus Infection In Kozhikode

Kerala on Sunday reported its first death due to the Nipah virus after a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the infection in Kozhikode. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the boy who had been tested positive for Nipah virus on September 1, passed away at a hospital at 5 AM on Sunday. As per reports, the Kerala Health Minister has left for Kozhikode on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation. A team from the Union Health Ministry has also been dispatched to the state.

West Bengal CID Summons Suvendu Adhikari's Personal Driver In Bodyguard's Death Case

A day after summoning BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, CID has now summoned the Opposition leader's personal driver on Sunday. The order has been issued in connection with the case of the unnatural death of Suvendu Adhikari's security guard, Subhabrata Chakraborty.

Shivraj Singh Takes Dig At Rahul As PM Modi's Approval Rating Remains Highest With 70%

Taking a fresh jibe on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said 'hope you had a goodnight'. The attack from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the approval rating chart of world leaders with a 70% rating, according to the data published by the global enterprise. MP CM used the Congress leader's earlier statement 'this morning I woke up at night' to mock him.

CM Yogi Dials Silver Medalist & DM Suhas Yathiraj; Lauds His Tokyo Feat & COVID Management

Team India on Sunday ended their Tokyo Paralympics on a high note as the athletes won a total of 19 medals for their country, which is its highest till now. Indian shuttler-cum-bureaucrat Suhas Yathiraj on Sunday won silver after he lost his Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's Singles SL4 Final to France's Lucas Mazur. Suhas Yathiraj, Noida District Magistrate, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Lucas Mazur of France.

MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi To Represent India At UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate

Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS MEA), Meenakashi Lekhi will represent India at the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on 'transitions' under the agenda item 'United Nations Peacekeeping Operations' on September 8. Meenakashi Lekhi is on her first official visit to Colombia and the US from September 4 to 9. Since assuming office as MoS for External Affairs, this is her first official visit. Taking to Twitter, Meenakashi Lekhi informed about her participation in the UNSC Open Debate.

