Republic Top 10 Headlines: Saleh Moved To Undisclosed Location, CM Yogi On Economy & More

CM Yogi Adityanath Predicts 'UP's Per Capita Income Will Surpass India's In 5 Yrs'

Exuding confidence ahead of UP polls, CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday predicted that Uttar Pradesh's per capita income would exceed the country's in the next five years. Addressing the 'Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan' in Varanasi, Adityanath said that the event was a method to change the inferiority perception in the country and the world. UP, currently has a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs. 17.06 trillion, while India is at Rs 222.48 trillion, according to Statista.

Northern Alliance Refutes Taliban's Victory In Panjshir; Assures To Continue Fighting

In a big development amid claims of Taliban capturing Panjshir, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Monday has refuted the reports. Taking to Twitter, the NRFA denied Taliban's claim and stated that it is false. On the contrary, the Resistance Force has revealed that its fighters are still present in all strategic positions across the Panjshir Valley to continue the fight.

Northern Alliance Spokesperson Fahim Dashty Killed In Face-off With Taliban In Panjshir

In a major setback for Northern Alliance, Fahim Dashty, spokesman of the National Resistance Front (NRF) was killed in the Panjshir province during a face-off with the Taliban. Issuing a statement on their Facebook page, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan shared that the head of the office of Ahmad Massoud had lost his life in a battle against the terrorist group. The anti-Taliban front also lost Massoud's nephew General Sahib Abdul Wudod Zara in the battle.

Taliban Claims 'complete Capture' Of Panjshir; Raises Its Flag On Governor House

In a major blow to the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), the Taliban on Monday claimed capture of the last province in Afghanistan - Panjshir. Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah claimed, "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered". Visuals from Panjshir, shared by local news agency Asvaka News Agency, show Taliban fighters standing outside Panjshir Governor office and the Taliban's flag raised at the office. Meanwhile, NRFA has refuted these allegations saying, "NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight".

Centre Issues Guidelines To Identify Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Here's All You Need To Know

Amid India's vaccination drive, the Centre on Sunday issued a list of guidelines to identify fake COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of counterfeit doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, the Health Ministry has shared a list of parameters to identify the authentic version of the vaccines that are currently being used for inoculation in India - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

Amrullah Saleh Moved To Undisclosed Location After Taliban Attacks Home: Sources

As per sources, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh's house was attacked by helicopters twice amid the Taliban's offensive to capture the Panjshir province. While Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates after the terrorist group stormed into Kabul on August 15, Saleh and Ahmad Massoud have not only stayed put but also managed to keep Panjshir out of its grasp. Sources close to Saleh indicated that he escaped unscathed and has been moved to an undisclosed location.

Ahmad Massoud Claims 'Pakistan Bombing Panjshir' Along With Taliban In Afghanistan

As Taliban intensifies its attack on Panjshir, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) leader Ahmad Massoud on Monday, revealed that the terror group is getting air support from the Pakistan air force and ISI. Taking to Twitter, Massoud claimed that the Taliban was not strong enough to attack Panjshir and was aided by Pakistan via drones, helicopters led allegedly Lt. Gen Faiz Hamid from Kabul. The Pakistan ISI chief is currently in Afghanistan to oversee the new government formation led by the Taliban.

Shiv Sena Calls RSS A 'nation-building Group', Hits Out At Javed Akhtar For Taliban Remark

Shiv Sena on Monday hit back at writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar over the latter's comparison between Hindu organisations such as RSS to the Taliban calling it a 'disrespect to the Hindu culture'. In an op-ed in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena asserted that India was a democratic and tolerant country and could not be compared to the Islamist fundamentalist in any form.

Taliban Stops Evacuees From Leaving Afghanistan; 4 Planes With Refugees, Americans Blocked

Several chartered planes with evacuees have been unable to take off from the Kabul Airport in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, officials revealed on Sunday. As per sources, four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people from Afghanistan have not been allowed to leave the country. This comes even as the Taliban promises to uphold 'safe passage' for foreigners and Afghans willing to leave the war-torn nation.

India Reports 38,948 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Drop To 4,04,874

In the last 24 hours, India registered 38,948 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, as well as 219 deaths from the infection. According to health ministry data, the overall number of active COVID-19 cases in India has reduced to 4,04,874. On Sunday, 5th September alone, at least 43,903 people have recovered.