Republic Top 10 Headlines: Shambhu Toll Plaza Blocked, WhatsApp Issues Apology & More

Mark Zuckerberg Breaks Silence On Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram's Global Outage

After nearly six-hour of lasting outages across all of Facebook’s platforms, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp, and restoration of services on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued his first response saying that he was “sorry for the disruption”. The CEO of the social media giant in a Facebook post said, “I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” adding that the services were now back up running. A mass global outage was experienced by billions of users as the error message popped up on Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger, and Oculus VR services late on the night of October 4. The apps, although, were finally back online after being down for more than several hours in one of the longest disruptions experienced by the firm.

Read Full Story Here

Amid Buzz In Chhattisgarh Leadership Change, 35 Congress MLAs Return From Delhi

In the latest churn in Chhattisgarh politics, more than 30 Congress MLAs who had been camping in Delhi, to mount 'pressure' on the high command have returned to Raipur on Monday evening. As per sources, 35 MLAs have returned back to Raipur in batches amid speculations of a leadership change. This comes as a significant development since MLAs holed up in the national capital belonged to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's camp. Their departure from Delhi, suggests that the apparent show of strength has fallen through, paving the way for TS Singh Deo to assume the post of the CM.

Read Full Story Here

WhatsApp Issues Apology, Says App Restarting 'slowly And Carefully' After Worldwide Outage

Amid the worldwide outage of social media platforms, WhatsApp took to Twitter to inform that the application is restarting 'slowly and carefully'. The messaging app's official Twitter handle stated that more information regarding the interruption will be provided soon. Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram had gone down for users worldwide on Monday night while most of the services resumed by Tuesday morning, some continued to face the disturbance.

Read Full Story Here

Lakhimpur violence: Suvendu Adhikari Hits Back At Mamata's 'killing Raj' Jibe; Recalls WB Post-poll Violence

The war of words between BJP and TMC continued unabated on Monday as Suvendu Adhikari hit back at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the Lakhimpur violence. The TMC supremo had slammed the imposition of Section 144 in the Lakhimpur-Kheri district citing that the Uttar Pradesh government didn't want the "truth" to come out. Moreover, she opined, "Killing Raj is going on, instead of Ram Rajya as promised by them (BJP)".

Read Full Story Here

Chhattisgarh political crisis: Raman Singh Weighs In On Baghel-Deo Tussle, Claims 'situation More Explosive Than Punjab'

As the tussle between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo for the CM's post continues, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh weighed in on the current political crisis. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, the BJP national vice president claimed that governance in the state had been severely impacted owing to the rift in the Congress party. The infighting has been attributed to the Chhattisgarh Health Minister's insistence that he should be made the CM as per the rotational formula.

Read Full Story Here

Usain Bolt Posts Hilarious Tweet Trolling WhatsApp, Instagram After Massive Global Outage

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt on Monday posted a hilarious message on his social media handle trolling Facebook’s platforms-- Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp after all three social networking platforms faced issues. The users of all three social networking platforms received error messages for the most part of the day which turned out to be one of the longest outages in the history of the firm.

Read Full Story Here

Lakhimpur Violence: Protesters Block Shambhu Toll Plaza Over Haryana BKU Chief's Detention

In a recent update to the neverending protest of farmers over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Shambhu Toll Plaza of Haryana was blocked by protesters on Monday, October 4 following the arrest of Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni. BKU chief who was on his way to the district was detained by the police as section 144 has been implemented.

Read Full Story Here

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges 'detained For 28 Hours Without FIR' Amid No Arrests In Lakhimpur

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR against her. She was detained by the Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur to meet the families of the 4 farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur-Kheri on October 3. At present, hundreds of party leaders are protesting outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where Vadra has been kept under detention. Taking to Twitter, Vadra lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for not arresting any person in connection with the death of the farmers.

Read Full Story Here

Shiba Inu Coin Jumps 45% In Last 24 Hrs; Here's Why SHIB Is Going Up

The Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) has once again surprised the cryptocurrency market after it jumped up by over 45 per cent in the last 24 hours. The token as of Tuesday is trading at $0.00001264 while its market cap stood at $4,987,163,972 having risen by 49 per cent since Monday. Meanwhile, all major cryptocurrency market prices continued to be in red on Monday with only a slight increase in the other coin’s prices.

Read Full Story Here

'Seize military coercion' | US Slams China Over 'provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan; Urges To Maintain Peace

The United States on Monday has said that Chinese military activity near Taiwan is provocative. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during her briefing told reporters that Washington remains concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan. She added that the Chinese military activity is destabilising risk miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability. The US response comes after China sent a record number of warplanes that flew over Taiwan Straits.

Read Full Story Here