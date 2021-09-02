Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sidharth Shukla Dies; Afghanistan Crisis; Hurricane Ida & More

Sidharth Shukla Passes Away At 40

Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, a Mumbai hospital confirmed. The star, who has worked in numerous popular TV shows and made headlines as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, got a heart attack in the morning and was brought dead to the hospital. He was 40.

Taliban All Set To Announce New Govt In Afghanistan In 2 Days, Preparation Underway; Watch

After taking over Kabul in August, the Taliban's next move appears to be to announce the formation of a government in Afghanistan. They are also said to hold talks with former Afghan leaders including former President Hamid Karzai regarding the formation of a new government and will very soon make the announcement.

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Chandan Mitra, Remembers Him For His 'intellect And Insights'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the passing away of journalist-politician Chandan Mitra. Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said that 'Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights'. The deceased's son Kushan Mitra confirmed that the former Rajya Sabha MP died last night in Delhi and added that 'he had been suffering for a while'. Mitra is survived by his wife and two sons.

EAM Jaishankar Wishes Min Bui Thanh Son, People Of Vietnam On Nation's 76th National Day

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam, the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, congratulated the Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son and the Government of Vietnam for the historical day. He said that India is committed to enriching its comprehensive strategic partnership.

'Custodians Of Taliban': Pakistan Minister Admits Ties With Terror Group On Camera, Watch

As the Taliban prepares to form a new government after taking over Afghanistan, the Pakistan government has made a big admission on the terror group. Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid during his conversation on Hum News programme ‘Breaking Point with Malick’, admitted that the country has been a 'custodian' of Taliban leaders. Rashid also added that Pakistan has 'taken care of Taliban for a long time'.

Nikki Haley Claims ‘China Trying To Take Over Bagram Air Base, Use Pakistan Against India’

As the Taliban cement its position in Afghanistan, a former senior American diplomat has warned that China is eyeing the Bagram Air Base. In an interaction with Fox News, America’s former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that there is a need to closely watch China as it makes a move to take over the Bagram Air Base which was controlled by the United States for over two decades during the Afghanistan War. The Bagram Air Base was the epicenter of America's 'War on Terror'.

Afghan ‘acting’ Prez Amrullah Saleh Says 'Panjshir Instills Hope'; Predicts Economic Crash

As the Taliban prepares to announce its new government in Afghanistan, 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday explained that the anti-Taliban resistance in Panjshir instilled hope for its citizens to escape oppression. Slamming the Taliban's 'victory parade' with seized US ammunition, Saleh stated that the terror group's modern dominance over the soil does not mean stability in Afghanistan, predicting economic collapse. Panjshir - which is now under siege by the Taliban - is the last district not under the terror group's control in Afghanistan as the US pulled out of the war-torn nation after 20 years.

Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah To Meet Party High Command After AIUDF-Congress Split

As the Mahajot alliance falls in Assam, Congress state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah arrived in Delhi on Thursday to meet with Congress' Assam in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. This move comes days after the state unit pulled out of its pre-poll alliance with AIUDF in Assam. The Congress-led Mahajot alliance failed to stop the BJP from sweeping power again in the recent Assam polls - ushering Himanta Biswa Sarma's first CM term.

Taliban Names Hibatullah Akhundzada As The 'Supreme Leader Of Afghanistan': Reports

Taliban has confirmed that Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada who is the religious head of the militant group will be leading the new Government in Afghanistan, as per the latest report in Tolo News. Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission on Wednesday informed that 'he will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this'. Reportedly, Akhundzada has a 'traditional mujahideen mindset' and has served as the head of the group's council of religious scholars.

West Bengal Govt Mulls Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19 'keeping 3rd Wave In Mind'

After targetting the Central government over the alleged shortage of COVID vaccines in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is considering vaccinating children if required. The Chief Minister who was speaking while laying the foundation stone of the Dhunseri Poly Films plant in Panagarh further added that the government is thinking about whether children will be required to be vaccinated ahead of the possible third wave. In her address, the Chief Minister also assured that everyone in the state will be vaccinated.

New York, New Jersey Declare Emergency As Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc, Causes Flash Floods

Authorities in New York and New Jersey issued flash food warnings for several areas on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the region. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphey declared "a state of emergency immediately" and advised residents to stay off roads. Similarly, New York mayor Bill de Blasio declared an emergency in New York city due to record-breaking rain and "brutal flooding." He requested citizens to "stay off streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done." Notably, this is the first time New York has had to impose such a weather emergency.

IMAGE: Republicworld