Republic Top 10 Headlines: SpaceX Launches Private Flight, Baradar Refutes Rumors Of Rift

HISTORIC: SpaceX Launches First Private Flight With Four Amateurs On Earth-circling Trip

First time in the history of space tourism, Elon Musk's American Aerospace Company, SpaceX, launched the Inspiration4 mission on Wednesday, September 16, with four civilian crew and no professional astronauts. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center pad which was used by the company’s three previous astronaut flights for NASA. This time the Dragon capsule aimed to travel to an altitude of 357 miles (575 kilometers), just beyond the Hubble Space Telescope.

US Says Al Qaeda Regrouping Noticed By CIA In Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday said that early signs that Al Qaeda regrouping in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have been noticed by the intelligence. Citing that American intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation, Deputy Director of the US CIA David Cohen said that current intelligence reports indicate "some potential motion of Al Qaeda [returning] to Afghanistan," reported Intelnews.org. He further added that the CIA, in particular, is already working to develop "methods to work within the horizon".

Ex-Ministers Sulk Ahead Of Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-in; Last-minute Lobbying On: Sources

Amid rumours that the new Gujarat Cabinet will contain all fresh faces, Ministers in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani-led government are believed to be unhappy. Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel who is also likely to be dropped was reportedly incommunicado for several hours even as Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were trying to repeatedly contact him. As per sources, he is aggrieved also because the MLAs which he recommended do not feature in the list of Council of Ministers.

European Parliament Resolution Calls Out Pakistan For ‘assisting’ Taliban In Fighting NRF

Amid the ongoing fight between the resistance and the Taliban in Afghanistan, the European Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution and blamed Pakistan for their involvement in the situation. The parliament were critical of Pakistan assisting the Taliban in fighting the Ahmad Massoud-led National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley.

'Major Success': Head Of Islamic State In Sahara 'killed' Confirms France's Emmanuel Macron

French troops have neutralised the Islamic State (IS) leader Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui in the Sahel region, country’s President Emmanuel Macron said on 16 September. In a tweet, he confirmed that Sahraoui, who led the terror outfit in the Greater Sahara, has been killed, marking a “major success” in France’s fight against terrorism. It is imperative to note that France has repeatedly been subjected to attacks perpetrated by Islamist terrorists leading Macron to blatantly declare a war on “Radical Islam”.

Afghanistan: Mullah Baradar Refutes Rumours Of Taliban Infighting Amid Power Struggle With Haqqanis

Putting an end to rumours about his death, Taliban co-founder and Afghanistan's Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar appeared in an interview on state-owned broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan on Wednesday. After his meeting with Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs in Kabul on September 5, he was not seen publicly and did not participate in the talks with Qatar's high-level delegation. Later, reports suggested that Baradar was injured or killed in a clash with a rival faction of the terrorist group last week.

Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress Defends Seeking Money From Ticket Aspirants; Claims 'sign Of Transparency'

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu defended his party's move to ask the Assembly election ticket aspirants to pay a contribution amount. While submitting their applications seeking a Congress ticket, they have to deposit Rs.11,000 via RTGS, money order, or demand draft. Speaking to the media, Lallu clarified that the amount was necessary for Congress to function effectively. He cited the publication of a circular in this regard as a sign of the party's "transparency".

'He has no right...' | BJP Threatens To Lodge FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For 'insulting Hindu Gods'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his latest remarks on the Hindu religion. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has now said that an FIR will be lodged against Rahul Gandhi for his "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses”. The lash out at the opposition leader came after he made some strong remarks connecting BJP and the Hindu religion while speaking at the All India Mahila Congress foundation day.

'Our position remains unchanged': Ardern Welcomes AUKUS Partnership; Australian Nuclear Subs To Be Banned From NZ Waters

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday welcomed the new trilateral security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia - 'AUKUS'. However, Ardern has also stated that Australian nuclear submarines will be banned from New Zealand waters. Ardern's statement comes in view of the country's 'New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone' foreign policy.

Haryana Govt To Form Committee To Remove Farmers' Blockade At NH-44

With an aim to remove the protesting farmers from the Kundli-Singhu border in Sonipat, the Haryana government has formed a high-powered panel that would speak to the farmers for convincing them for removing the blockage at the National Highway 44. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with another meeting by Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Lalit Siwach with the representatives of the farmers.

