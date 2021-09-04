Republic Top 10 Headlines: Taliban Meet Pak Officials; Stalin Writes To PM; Antilia Case

EXCLUSIVE: Sachin Vaze Planted Explosives Outside Antilia; Plotted To Murder Mansukh Hiren

In a massive development in the Vazegate conspiracy, astonishing details about how sacked former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze carried out the Antillia bomb scare and plotted the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren have come to light from the National Investigation Agency's chargesheet, which Republic has accessed.

Kerala To Move In Accordance With SC Order Over Stay On Class XI Offline Exams Amid COVID

Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Friday that the government will move further in accordance with Supreme Court's final order regarding the state board’s exams for the students studying in Class XI. The Supreme Court stayed the Kerala government's decision to hold offline exams for Class XI from September 6. The bench cited the exposure of young students to the virus amid rising cases as the main reason.

'India & US Are Closely Watching Pakistan's Actions In Afghanistan': HV Shringla At UNSC

After the conclusion of India's UNSC presidency for August, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla addressed the key resolutions adopted under India's leadership and the international community's outlook towards the Afghanistan crisis. Interacting with the media in Washington, HV Shringla stated that the resolution adopted by the UNSC on Afghanistan was very important and said that India was in touch with every country that had an interest in the deteriorating situation there.

Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana Create History, Clinch Gold & Silver

India won its 15th medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as both Manish Narwal and, his compatriot Singhraj Adhana clinched gold and silver respectively in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday. Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana were in a virtual shoot-off but a 7.5 from China's Low means both Indians will be on the podium.

UN Announces High-level Humanitarian Meet On Afghanistan On Sept 13 Amid Refugee Crisis

Anguished by the refugee crisis in Afghanistan, UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday, announced that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13 September to advocate for a swift scale-up in funding & full, unimpeded access to those in need. While the US has completed its evacuation process and withdrawn completely from Afghanistan, many Afghans seek to leave the country as the Taliban finalises the new government formation. Nearly 130,000 were airlifted out of Afghanistan by US of which many are still in transit, undergoing security vetting and screening in other countries, including Germany, Spain, Kuwait and Qatar.

'Sick mindset' Vs 'Exoneration': Manish Tewari & Priyanka Chaturvedi Engage In Twitter Feud Over Tarun Tejpal's Acquittal

A war of words ensued on Friday among former Congress colleagues - Manish Tewari and Priyanka Chaturvedi over Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal and his acquittal from the 2013 rape case. The feud started when Tewari termed Tejpal a 'much-maligned, politically persecuted' friend while sharing Tejpal's introduction to George Orwell's Animal Farm. In response, Chaturvedi - now a Shiv Sena MP - called it 'sick mindset'. Tejpal has been acquitted by a Goa court in a 2013 rape case where had allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel.

Taliban Delegation Meets Pakistan Officials In Doha, Discuss Bilateral Relations

A Taliban delegation led by top leader Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai held a meeting with officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar on Friday. According to Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, the two sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Discussions on facilitating people's movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak amid the refugee crisis were also held between Taliban and Pakistan Embassy in Doha.

PM Modi Speaks To Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi; Thanks UAE For Support During COVID Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. PM Modi, during the phone call, appreciated and acknowledged the United Arab Emirates' support to the Indian community during the COVID pandemic. PM Modi also conveyed best wishes to his counterpart for Dubai Expo-2020 scheduled to be held in Dubai from October 1.

TN CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Urges To Reconsider National Monetisation Pipeline

Channelling his disagreement with the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the newly proposed plan. The Tamil Nadu CM said that the move would transfer valuable state assets to the control of a few groups. Stalin went on to claim that it is just another plan for privatisation with a different name.

Defending champion bows out | US Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Smashes Racket, Ousted By 18-year Old Leylah Fernandez; WATCH

Naomi Osaka's poor run of form in the 2021 season continues after the defending US Open champion was knocked out in the third round by Canada's Leylah Fernandez, making it the biggest upset in the first week of the women's singles draw. Fernandez knocked out No.3 Naomi Osaka in three sets 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-3 to advance to the next round. The win also puts the 18-year-old into her first Round of 16 at a Slam, where she will face 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber.

