Republic Top 10 Headlines: Taliban Take Over Kabul Airport; Assam Floods; COVID & More

WATCH: Taliban Take Over Kabul Airport As Last US Troops Withdraw, Celebrate With Gunfire

As the United States ended its military involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Monday entered Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per the visuals accessed, Taliban terrorists were seen taking over the Kabul Airport which saw massive evacuation operations by several countries after the fall of Kabul.

India Concerned Over Rising Tensions At Gaza, Underscores 'fragility Of Ceasefire' At UNSC

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday emphasised on the peace process between Israel and Palestine. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on the Middle East Peace Process, the Foreign Secretary said that all the parties should refrain from such activities that could worsen the security situation of the Gaza Strip. Foreign Secretary Shringla also hoped for the early commencement of high-level negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

Afghanistan: Joe Biden Issues First Statement After Complete Withdrawal, Thanks US Troops

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced the completion of the massive evacuation operations from Afghanistan, thanking the US servicemen for their execution of the dangerous retrograde. The last American soldier boarded a US C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

Haryana CM Khattar Counters Amarinder Singh On Farmer Schemes Jibe; Poses New Challenge

After lashing out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and demanding his resignation over inciting farmer protests at the national capital, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, turned to Twitter to continue his harsh rhetoric against the Amarinder Singh-led government.

Pakistan: Shahid Afridi Openly Supports Taliban, Says 'things Moving Towards Positivity'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi openly supported the Taliban amid its takeover of Afghanistan and called them 'positive' energy. The former all-rounder highlighted that the outfit was supporting women this time and even 'liked cricket.' He also expressed his hopes to see better equations with the neighbouring nation on the cricket field.

Assam Floods: 2 Dead As Over 3.63 Lakh People Across 21 Districts Affected; Rescue Ops On

Floods have created havoc in several districts in Assam as around 21 districts are submerged under floodwaters with over 3.63 lakh people being affected. According to the latest update by the government official, two people have died in flood-related incidents in the past 24 hours. According to the data provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the condition is very bad in different districts of Assam as 950 villages in 21 districts are struck by floods triggered due to heavy rainfall.

COVID-19: India’s Recovery Rate Stands At 97.53%; Kerala Reports 19,622 Fresh Cases

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in India, as of Tuesday, August 31, the country has reported 30,941 fresh Coronavirus cases with 36,275 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While Kerala has recorded 19,622 COVID-positive cases and 132 deaths yesterday. As per the Health Ministry, to date, India has reported a total of 3.27 crore COVID cases with 3,19,59,680 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.53%.

UNSC Adopts 7-point Resolution On Afghanistan, Russia & China Abstain From Voting

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday under India's presidency adopted a strong 7-point resolution on Afghanistan demanding that the Afghan territory 'not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.' The UNSC resolution was adopted after 13 countries voted in favour of it while China and Russia, both permanent members of the council, chose to abstain from voting.

Tamil Nadu Imposes COVID-19 Restrictions Till 15 Sep, Ganesh Chaturthi To Remain Low Key

The Tamil Nadu government imposed new restrictions in the state on Monday. Highlighting an increase in COVID-19 infections in the neighbouring state of Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a new directive restricting movement at gatherings till 15 September. As per the new directive, all religious places will be closed from Friday to Sunday. On Sundays, admission to the sea beaches will be not allowed.

China Blames US For Creating 'chaos' In Afghanistan, Raises Doubts Over UNSC Resolution

China on Monday abstained from voting on a key resolution passed by the UNSC on Afghanistan. Blaming the US for creating 'chaos' in the country due to its disorderly pullout, China's deputy permanent representative Geng Shuang expressed doubts over the 'necessity and urgency' of the resolution. The Chinese representative stated that along with Russia, it had put forward reasonable amendments which had not been fully adopted in the resolution. Hitting out at the US, Shuang remarked that relevant countries needed to change the practice of imposing their will and take accountability for the wrongdoings of the last 20 years.

