Republic Top 10 Headlines: Taliban's Mock Funeral; Amit Shah's K'taka Visit; HPCL Gas Leak

WATCH: Taliban Conducts 'mock Funeral' Of US, NATO In Khost After Troop Withdrawal

In a major embarrassment for the United States, the Taliban on Tuesday conducted a mock funeral of the US and NATO troops after the former officially terminated its military presence in Afghanistan after 20 years. A video accessed by Republic Media Network shows thousands of Taliban fighters gathered in Afghanistan's Khost city to celebrate the completion of US withdrawal from the war-torn country. After American forces left Afghanistan, the Taliban fighters were seen celebrating with gunfire at Kabul International Airport.

COVID-19: India Achieves Highest Single-day Vaccination Tally, Administers 1.33 Cr Doses

In a landmark achievement, India on Tuesday, August 31, administered 1.33 crore COVID vaccine doses in a day. This became India’s highest ever vaccination tally in a single day. The country has now crossed the one crore vaccine mark twice in the last five days as it achieved the same for the first time on August 27. With the achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now surpassed the cumulative figure of 65.41 crore.

Taliban Objects To 'fencing Along' Durand Line With Pakistan; Says 'no Need For Barriers'

In a massive blow to Pakistan, the new rulers of Afghanistan - the Taliban - have opposed the fencing of the Durand line. Speaking to Pashtun TV, the spokesperson of the terrorist group Zabihullah Mujahid expressed concern about Pakistan fencing its 2,640-km border that it shares with Afghanistan and vividly stated that they have not agreed or given their consent for it. The spokesperson underlined that they would only announce their stance on the issue after the government is formed.

HM Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka On Sep 2, Will Inaugurate 'Gandhi Bhavan' In Davanagere

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on September 2 where he will be received by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Shah will be involved in the inauguration of a handful of events in Davanagere and Hubballi, among other places. During his visit to the southern state, Home Minister Shah will also be attending the wedding reception of Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi's eldest daughter.

Gas Leak At HPCL Plant In Visakhapatnam Sparks Fear Among Workers; Situation Under Control

A gas leak was reported at a Hindustan Petroleum Limited (HPCL) refinery in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. As per the latest ground reports, hundreds of workers were present at the time of the incident. The gas leak in the Hindustan Petroleum factory caused panic among the workers, who immediately rushed to the factory after the incident.

Health Ministry, Google Partner To Make Vaccination Easier; Check How To Book Slots Nearby

The Union Health Ministry has launched another significant initiative to enhance the COVID-19 vaccination drive by making it easily accessible on Google. Now, beneficiaries can check the availability of slots by simply searching 'covid vaccine near me' on Google. They can also book appointments by using the 'Book Appointment' feature on the search engine.

Air India Resumes Indore To Dubai Non-stop Flights After 17 Months; Check Timings

After 17 months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air India flight operations between Indore to Dubai resumed on September 1. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the "non-stop" Indore-Dubai flight on Wednesday. The virtual meet was also attended by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The international flight took off from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport.

Coal Smuggling Case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Skips ED Summon Citing COVID Scare

Citing COVID-19, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee refused to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the coal smuggling case on Wednesday. According to Rujira, it is not safe for her to travel to Delhi with her two infants and requested ED to consider her appearance in Kolkata at their residence. The ED had summoned TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, on August 28. The coal smuggling case is related to illegal coal mining in the railway areas of West Bengal.

Israel Approves Measures To Ease Gaza Strip's Blockade, Allows Business Expansion

Israel on Wednesday approved a series of measures easing the blockade of the besieged Gaza Strip, but warned that the steps were conditional upon ‘continued preservation of the region’s security stability for long term.’ Israel, along with Egypt, first imposed a blockade on the 140 sq mile sliver of land in 2007 after Hamas’ occupation. However, in recent times, the Zionist regime has ramped up efforts to ease tensions with the country’s defence ministry even announcing that it will allow imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip.

Biden On Ending War In Afghanistan: 'Real Choice Was Between Leaving Or Escalating'

Unwavered with the intense criticism against him over the chaotic end to ‘America’s longest war’ in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on August 31 said that the “real choice” that the government had was between “leaving” or “escalating” the situation. As the Taliban, which reconquered Afghanistan on August 15, celebrated the departure of US troops from the war-ravaged nation, Biden said in his first address after the withdrawal that he was not “going to extend this forever war” and “forever exit.” The US President also said that the decision to end US mission of evacuation from Kabul airport was also based on the “unanimous recommendation” of his advisors.

