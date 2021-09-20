Republic Top 10 Headlines: UP Polls, AUKUS Pact Row, Punjab CM Swearing In & More

'Historic': Navjot Sidhu Congratulates Punjab's First Dalit CM-elect Charanjit Channi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after he was picked as the next Chief Minister of the state. In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said that Channi would be the first Dalit CM of Punjab and his name would be written in history with the golden letters.Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings and said, "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance."

Read full story here

UP Polls: Blow For Congress As State Vice President Lalitesh Tripathi Is Set To Join SP

In a setback for Congress ahead of the UP polls, sources indicated that its state vice president and former MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi has resigned from the party. He is the great-grandson of late Congress veteran Kamalapati Tripathi who served as the Chief Minister of UP from April 1971 to June 1973. Moreover, his father Rajesh Pati Tripathi was elected to the Legislative Council on a Congress ticket. Having served as the Marihan MLA between 2012-2017, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi was appointed as the UP Congress vice president in 2019 and was made in charge of 13 districts of the state.

Read full story here

Sonu Sood's Partner Distances Self From Actor's Foundation; To 'cooperate In I-T Probe'

Troubles seem to be mounting for actor Sonu Sood as his partner Neeti Goel on Sunday distanced herself from the Sonu Sood Foundation. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Neeti, a part of the Sonu Sood's initiative 'Ghar Bhejo', said that she has 'no idea' about the Sonu Sood Foundation, and assured that she will co-operate with the Investigative Agencies in the matter involving the charity group. She has already been questioned once by the Income Tax Department. The IT department has launched a massive tax evasion probe against Sonu Sood spanning 28 locations and 6 cities.

Read full story here

Manoj Sinha Says J&K Govt 'committed' To Return, Rehabilitation Of Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Sunday said that the government is committed to the return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley to restore the rich social fabric of the land. Speaking in this month's episode of Awaam ki Awaaz' radio programme, the LG talked about the recently launched portal for the Kashmiri Pandits with an online facility whereby aggrieved families can submit their applications to get justice with respect to their immovable properties.

Read full story here

Indian Army Celebrates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' To Honor Soldiers Of 1971 Indo-Pak War

Indian Army in Jaipur on Sunday, 19 September, celebrated 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The Army personnel performed motorcycle stunts and conducted an air show. Also, the Army's South Western Command held an exhibition exhibiting defence weapons at Chitrakoot Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ was observed to commemorate India’s military operation over Pakistan in the 1971 war and the selfless sacrifice and dedication of the Indian Army personnel in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Read full story here

MEA Jaishankar Meets Serbian FM Nikola Selaković; Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar welcomed his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic on Sunday and reiterated the intense political partnership between the two countries and the individualistic approach of the two nations towards international politics. The leader agreed to take forward the long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side. Selakovic is on a two-day visit to India.

Read full story here

Yogi Adityanath: 'BJP Works To Bring Social Harmony To Society, Doesn't Do Caste Politics'

Voicing his disapproval of the Opposition’s claims, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not do caste politics. The UP CM, who is often on the receiving end of criticism from the opposition over the matter, said that the BJP has always worked to bring social harmony in society. He went on to claim that his party has brought significant change in the lives of people from the backward castes.

Read full story here

Rahul Gandhi Likely To Attend Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Channi's Swearing-in Ceremony

As Punjab gets its first Dalit CM - Charanjit Singh Channi - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, report sources. The ceremony will reportedly be a small one and several other leaders are also skipping the event. Charanjit Channi will take oath as the 16th Punjab CM at 11 AM after 79-year-old CM Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022

Read full story here

Harish Rawat Slams Kejriwal For Making Promises To U'khand Without Knowing State's Budget

Slamming the Delhi government for making promises in the poll-bound Uttarakhand, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been making promises without knowing about the budget of Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, he alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made several promises in Delhi but failed to fulfil those and now he is making new promises in Uttrakhand without the knowledge of the financial condition, situation, and well as the circumstances in the state.

Read full story here

France Calls Off Defence Meeting With UK Over AUKUS Pact Row, Says 'Postponed To Later'

France on Sunday, 19 September cancelled a high-profile Franco-British defence ministers’ summit scheduled for this week involving Ben Wallace, the UK defense secretary, and French counterpart, Florence Parly over the lucrative multi-billion-dollar trilateral Aukus pact. As the tensions simmered between Paris, and Australia, UK and United States over scrapping of the £48bn nuclear submarine contract with France, the bilateral meeting due to be held in London by the defense chiefs of both the countries will address the two-day Franco-British Council was abruptly called off, the Guardian newspaper first reported.

Read full story here