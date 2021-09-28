Republic Top 10 Headlines: UP Polls, Cyclone Gulab, Farmers' Protests & More

'Delhi Riots 2020 Were A Pre-planned Conspiracy': Delhi HC Makes Strong Observations

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Monday made big observations on the 2020 Delhi Riots, calling them a 'pre-planned and pre-meditated' conspiracy. While denying the bail application of a man who is accused of killing Head constable Ratan Lal and causing grievous injuries to a police official, Justice Subramonium Prasad delivered strong remarks on the riots which shook Northeast Delhi last year. The Delhi HC noted that the events that had transpired in the national capital 'did not take place in a spur of the moment.' There was a 'pre-planned' conspiracy to disturb law and order of the city.

Read full story here

Hardeep Puri Narrates PM Modi's Unannounced Central Vista Visit; Reveals Workers' Shock

PM Modi on Sunday paid an unannounced visit to the project site of the upcoming Central Vista in New Delhi after returning to India from a four-day US visit where he attended multiple meetings and addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). While workers at the Central Vista Project seemed full of enthusiasm after PM Modi's surprise visit, Congress dubbed it as a 'thoughtless and insensitive' gesture.

Read full story here

Rakesh Tikait Says 'it Is Okay' If Bharat Bandh Caused Inconvenience To People

Describing Bharat Bandh as a 'success' Bharatiya Kisan Union leader (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday asserted, 'it is okay if the public experienced some inconvenience'. The BKU leader, while speaking on the nationwide protest also claimed that people supported the shutdown in large numbers. Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws staged demonstrations across India on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the new laws. 'Let one day be in solidarity with farmers,' added Rakesh Tikait while speaking on the inconvenience caused to common public.

Read full story here

'US Needs To Strengthen Ties With India To Keep China, Taliban Under Check': Congressman

The United States needs to strengthen its defence partnership with India to keep China and the Taliban under check, a US Congressman said on Monday. According to Republican lawmaker Mark Green, providing India with needed military equipment to balance against China and the Taliban should be the first step of the US in its bid to strengthen a defence partnership with India. Congressman Mark Green in an op-ed in Real Clear Defense wrote, "By helping India upgrade its defense systems, the US can empower India to defend itself and provide security in the Indian Ocean and Western Pacific region.

Read full story here

Pakistan Home To 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations: CRS Report

Pakistan is home to at least 12 groups designated as ‘foreign terrorist organisations’, including five of them being India-centric like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to a latest Congressional report on terrorism. US officials have identified Pakistan as a base of operations or target for numerous armed and non-state militant groups, some of which have existed since the 1980s, the independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in the report.

Read full story here

UP Polls: BJP Ally Sanjay Nishad Downplays Non-inclusion In Cabinet Amid DyCM Demand

Months after demanding the Deputy CM post for himself, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad downplayed his non-inclusion in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. While Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, Paltu Ram, Dharmvir Prajapati, Dr. Sangeeta Balwant, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar and Jitin Prasada were inducted into the UP Council of Ministers on September 26, Nishad was among 4 politicians who were nominated to the Legislative Council. Speaking to the media on Monday, Sanjay Nishad affirmed that his party will work towards ensuring NDA's victory in the upcoming UP polls irrespective of the seats it contests on.

Read full story here

Cyclone Gulab: Depression To Move West And Weaken In Next 6 Hours, Says IMD

The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning informed that the depression formed after the Cyclonic Storm GULAB over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha is likely to weaken further in the coming hours. The department said that the depression is likely to move west-north-westwards and thus weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area during the next six hours. The cyclone has already weakened since Monday morning.

Read full story here

Siachen Base-camp Opens For Domestic Tourists In Ladakh

The world's highest and coldest battlefield in Ladakh, the base camp of Siachen Glacier has been opened for domestic tourists on Monday. A day before World Tourism Day, an announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of Ladakh Tourism, sharing images from the flagging of tourists to the base camp. The opening of the base camp will provide a better opportunity for the people for exploring the beautiful terrain and further give them insight into the difficult task done by the army jawans and engineers in the extreme weather of Siachen.

Read full story here

'Attempts Have Been Made To Defame Kumbh Melas': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the perception of the Kumbh Mela across the world on Monday, stating that it was witnessed as a form of 'chaos' in the West. Yogi Adityanath said that instead of highlighting the coordination efforts of the world's largest religious gathering, attempts were made to defame it. Similar efforts were made to malign the Haridwar Kumbh this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

Read full story here

Maharashtra: Congress Thanks BJP For Rescinding RS Bypoll Candidate; Rajni Patil To Win

Thanking the BJP for rescinding its candidate for Rajya Sabha bypolls, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday, cheered Congress candidate Rajni Patil's unopposed election. Claiming that the Opposition had upheld the tradition of Maharashtra, he lauded the BJP for supporting the Congress. RS bypoll will be held in Maharashtra's lone seat which fell vacant with demise of MP Rajeev Satav.

Read full story here