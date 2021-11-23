Republic Top 10 Headlines: WB CM Mamata To Meet PM Modi; India-US TPF Re-launch & More

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

The TMC supremo is set to meet the Prime Minister to raise issues of the recent Tripura violence and discuss the extension of BSF's jurisdiction. On Monday, TMC leaders and MPs had arrived at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in the national capital to discuss the violence that transpired in Tripura. As per reports, Shah affirmed to stop the violence.

Amnesty Asks Pakistan To Put An End To Its 'abhorrent Practice' Of Enforced Disappearances

In a global embarrassment for Pakistan, human rights organisation Amnesty International has called out Pakistan's 'abhorrent' practice of enforced disappearances. In its report titled 'Living Ghosts', Amnesty International has urged Islamabad to stop forcibly disappearing suspected terrorists for years without a trial. The report has also highlighted the obstacles and difficulties faced by the families of the disappeared in obtaining information about their detained relatives.

USTR Tai & Piyush Goyal Welcome Trade Policy Forum Relaunch, Call For Deeper Indo-US Ties

The US and India have agreed to re-launch the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) after four years to deepen bilateral ties. United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the re-launch of the TPF that will contribute to deepening the bilateral trade relationship by establishing regular contact aimed at resolving trade obstacles, as per the United States Trade Representative office. Tai and Goyal also reviewed a number of issues on the agenda at the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization and the need to work constructively to reach meaningful outcomes.

IMD Predicts Widespread Rains For 5 More Days As TN And Karnataka Battle Monsoon Fury

As parts of Southern India continues to battle the monsoon fury, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the upcoming days. As a cyclonic depression lies over the Bay of Bengal, a fairly widespread rainfall has been predicted over states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry in the next 5 days. Apart from that, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the upcoming 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on the 25th and 26th of November, 2021.

Uttar Pradesh To Get Five New International Airports Soon, Taking Total To 13

The Uttar Pradesh state administration said on Monday that the state will have the most number of international airports in the country, ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25. The statement went on to add that this feat will be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports - the highest for any state in India," the BJP-led state government said in a statement.

India Reaffirms Commitment To Implement Int'l Obligations On Illicit Trade In Small Arms

India, during an open debate at UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, 22 November, asserted that it is committed to implementing its international obligations regarding illicit trade in small arms. Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary to Government of India in Ministry of External Affairs, informed that he participated in the UNSC Open Debate on 'Impact of diversion and trafficking of arms on peace and security' hosted by the Mexican Presidency. He spoke at the two-day high-level meeting to review progress in implementing the UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, adopted by the General Assembly in July 2010.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Urges ANSU To Withdraw 'unjustified' 12-hour Bandh

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix, who is also the government spokesperson, has urged the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) to withdraw the bandh on Tuesday. The minister categorically said that the 14-point demands of the Students Union were addressed by the Department of Education on October 15 last. Felix asked the ANSU to call off the 12-hour bandh in the greater interest of the state and its people.

Rajnath Singh Recalls 'heroic Fight' By Muktibahini, Indian Forces For B'desh's Liberation

On Monday, November 22, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorated the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces' valiant fight for Bangladesh's liberation. He was visiting the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to mark Bangladesh Armed Forces Day. The Union Defence Minister took to Twitter to inform the same. He wrote, "Attended the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event today at the High Commission of Bangladesh. Recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh. The spirit of 1971 continues to nourish India-Bangladesh relations."

JP Nadda Mocks Akhilesh Yadav's Refusal To Take Vaccine; Quips 'red Cap Will Turn Saffron

On the Uttar Pradesh election campaign trail, BJP president JP Nadda mocked Akhilesh Yadav's politicization of the COVID-19 vaccines available in India. Addressing a meeting of booth presidents in Gorakhpur on Monday, Nadda recalled that the SP chief had publicly expressed distrust in the vaccines citing that they had been approved by the BJP government at the Centre. Turning the tables on Yadav at a juncture when India has administered more than 117 crore doses, the BJP president claimed that Yadav and SP leaders had taken the same vaccines which they earlier mocked.

French PM Jean Castex Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting Belgian Counterpart

French PM Jean Castex on Monday, 22 November, tested positive for COVID-19, hours after meeting his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, who is now self-isolating. According to a statement from his office, the French PM will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activity in isolation. It was announced that Castex was self-isolating after his 11-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus following her father’s meeting with the Belgian Prime Minister in Brussels.

