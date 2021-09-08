Republic Top 10 Headlines: World Rejects Taliban 'government'; WHO On Coronavirus And More

'In No Rush' To Recognise Taliban 'government', US To Wait For Afghanistan's Neighbours

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on September 7 said that the US is not rushing to recognise the newly announced government formed by the Taliban. While speaking at a press briefing, Psaki said that the decision to recognise the Taliban government will be based on the actions of the groups. Her comments come after the insurgent group announced that the new Afghan cabinet will be headed by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be his deputy.

'COVID-19 Is Here To Stay': WHO Warns Coronavirus Won’t Disappear But Will eventually Fade

As the novel coronavirus continues to mutate, with several emerging variants, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, 7 September said that the respiratory ailment "is likely here to stay with us." As the spike in COVID cases driven by hyper transmissible delta variant continues to spread unabated across the world with the majority unvaccinated population, the WHO stressed it hopes that COVID-19 must subside as it won’t disappear but eventually fade with time like flu and other illnesses.

Afghanistan Will Be Governed By Laws Of 'holy Sharia', Says Taliban Supreme Leader

After the Taliban announced the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' government, the insurgent group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that Sharia law would be in force in the war-ravaged nation. While quoting a statement from the Taliban chief, Sputnik reported that Akhundzada has said that all issues of governance and life in Afghan will be governed by the laws of “holy Sharia”. He added that the authorities will take “serious steps” to protect human and minority rights “within the framework of Islam”.

Bihar Govt Issues Order Urging Citizens To Report 'suspected Illegal Foreigners' To Police

In a shocking development, the Bihar government now wants its citizens to "suspected illegal migrants" (especially Bangladeshis) to the police. A public notice by S.P. of Siwan, Bihar has called public to report suspected 'illegal migrants' to the nearest police station. Similarly, another letter issued by District Magistrate (D.M) of Kishanganj Bihar to DPRO has asked plan an awareness campaign to make people report illegal migrants in Kishanganj on an urgent basis.

Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat: Haryana Govt Extends Suspension Of Internet, SMS Services

Citing speculations of intensified Karnal protest, the Haryana Government on Tuesday extended suspension of internet, SMS and other dongle services. According to the notice issued on Tuesday night, the suspension will be imposed with effect from 12 AM till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, September 8. Earlier, the services were suspended from 12:30 am to 11:59 PM on Tuesday.

Infighting in Congress: Rajasthan Min Takes On Pilot Camp For 'betrayal' After BJP Wins Jaipur Zila Pramukh Polls

The Sachin Pilot camp came under fire on Tuesday after BJP won the Jaipur Zila Pramukh's election despite Congress enjoying a majority in the Zila Parishad. While the Sonia Gandhi-led party won 27 out of Jaipur Zila Parishad's 51 seats as against BJP's 24 seats, its elected member from Jaipur Ward No.17- Rama Devi defected to BJP on Monday. Thereafter, she was named BJP's candidate for the Jaipur Zila Pramukh post and polled 26 votes whereas Congress' Saroj Devi secured only 25 votes. Incidentally, Rama Devi is known to be close to MLA Ved Prakash Solanki who is a Pilot loyalist.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Motivational Post Amid Divorce With Aesha Mukherji

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherji on Tuesday shocked everyone after deciding to end their eight years of marriage. Aesha Dhawan on Monday took to Instagram handle said that she thought divorce was a 'dirty word' until 'I became a 2-time divorcee'. Dhawan and Aesha married each other back in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy Zoravar in 2014.

'You Leave Americans Behind!' Biden Heckled By Angry Public Over Afghanistan Pullout In NJ

Defiant US President Joe Biden has repeatedly garrisoned his messy Afghanistan withdrawal saying that he stood “squarely behind” the decision to drawing down the US forces from Kabul as he did not "want to extend this forever war," and that it was “the right decision” to end an era of armed conflict and “to remake other countries.” Despite his defense of the withdrawal, the United States commander-in-chief has faced mounting derision for adhering to the Aug. 31 deadline and hastily flying out the last military plane out of Kabul leaving hundreds of Afghan helpers, allies to US troops during deployment, and American citizens behind.

Delhi, Neighbouring States Asked By CAQM To Refine Action Plan On Stubble Burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has requested that Delhi and its neighbouring states "refine and update" their action plan to combat stubble burning. In June, the Central panel requested that Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh prepare detailed action plans to end the practice of stubble burning totally. The AAP's chief spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, said earlier in the day that the CAQM had found that Delhi's neighbouring states had failed to take preventative measures to avoid stubble burning.

Piyush Goyal Appointed As India’s Sherpa For G20 Meet, Replaces Suresh Prabhu

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has been appointed as India's Sherpa for the G2O, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, 7 September. The Ministry informed that India will conduct the G20 presidency next year from 1 December and will convene the G20 Leaders Summit in 2023 for the first time. It is to mention that former union minister Suresh Prabhu has been replaced by Piyush Goyal as the Sherpa for the G20 meet.

