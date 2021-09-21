Republic Top 10: PM Modi To Visit US; Women Left Out Of Taliban Caretaker Cabinet & More

Education Minister Meets Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador To Discuss Digital Learning

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to India Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The meeting was held in person at Education Minister’s office today. The agenda of the meeting was to talk about higher education. Both leaders had discussions on strengthening our bilateral cooperation in higher education, digital learning, and skill development. The Education Minister took to Twitter to share information about the same and to share the highlights and outcomes of the discussion.

'UK's Discriminating Vaccine Policy Impacting Indians; Matter Raised By EAM': FS Shringla

The non-recognition of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is a discriminating policy and it impacts our citizens travelling to the United Kingdom, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday. He informed that the issue has been raised strongly by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, during his meeting with UK's new foreign secretary earlier today. Shringla added that certain assurances have been given that the issue will be resolved.

Taliban Expands Caretaker Cabinet Amid Growing Calls For 'inclusive Govt'; Women Left Out

Amid the growing demand for the formation of an "inclusive" government, the Taliban announced a list of more ministers in the caretaker Afghanistan Cabinet. Addressing a press briefing in Kabul on Tuesday, Afghanistan Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the new appointees are professionals and will help improve the functioning of the government. While women did not find a place on the list, the Taliban spokesman hinted at the possibility of including them at a later stage. According to him, the Cabinet expansion had paved the way for the inclusion of ethnic minorities such as Hazaras.

J&K: 2 Indian Army Pilots Succumb To Injuries In Helicopter Crash-land Near Patnitop

In a shocking development, two pilots of an Indian Army aviation helicopter on Tuesday crash-landed near the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir. As per Army's official statement, the two pilots were critically injured in the crash-landing and they were evacuated to the hospital. However, both the pilots Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput succumbed to their injuries.

PM Modi Likely To Talk On Regional Security, Stability During US Visit Amid Afghan Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States comes at a time when concerns over regional security and stability due to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has rocked the global community. Amid the Afghan crisis, PM Modi will travel to the US to attend the first-ever in-person summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad leaders, hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 24. The Prime Minister will also address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 25.

Bharat Biotech Completes Phase 2/3 Trials Of Covaxin For Children Under 18yrs

In a significant development, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech completed Phase 2/3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine- 'Covaxin' for use in the pediatric population of the country. Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Krishna Ella stated that the data analysis for the Phase 2/3 trials was currently going on. All data pertaining to the use of Covaxin for children under 18 years of age will be submitted to the DGCI by next week, as per the company. The number of subjects in the phase 2/3 trials was over 1000, Dr Ella said.

'Capt Amarinder Has His Own Voice': BJP's Dushyant Gautam On Talks Of Ex-CM Changing Sides

National General Secretary of the BJP and the outfit's Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam on Tuesday said that former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has a voice of his own and he will be the one who will decide for himself whether he desires to join the BJP following his 'humiliation' by the Congress, which lately appointed a new Chief Minister, ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls in the state scheduled to be held early next year.

Quad Leaders To Make Announcements On COVID, Clean Energy, Climate Issues: US Official

Ahead of the first in-person Quad Summit, a senior official from the US administration confirmed that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders will discuss various international issues and make announcements relating to climate change, COVID-19, clean energy, among others. The Quad Summit is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 24, in Washington. The Quad Leaders Summit is being hosted by the US, and countries like Australia, India, and Japan will participate in the Summit.

Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case: Anand Giri Detained With Two Others From Haridwar

In a recent update to the Mahant Narendra Giri's death case, the ADG of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar, informed that Anand Giri is arrested in Haridwar and two others are also detained. A suicide note has been recovered where Anand Giri's name was mentioned along with two others. Currently, the forensic team is working on the investigation.

Afghanistan: 40 Arrested In Connection With Explosions That Rocked Jalalabad City

At least 40 people have been arrested in connection with explosions that rocked Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad over the weekend, Ariana News reported citing Nangarhar Province’s intelligence directorate. Three civilians, including one child and one member of the Taliban were killed in a series of three explosions that rocked the country’s fifth largest city. In addition to the fatalities, 21 people sustained severe injuries in the blast.

Image: Republicworld