Rescued Labrador Finds Second Home After 7 Years At Animal Shelter

A shelter home for dogs in the United States has finally found a home for an abused labrador who had been in the rescue centre for more than seven years. According to reports, the dog named 'Ginger' had been rescued from an abusive situation with medical, behavioural and emotional issues by the staff of Dogwood Animal Shelter. The shelter home on its Facebook page updated that Ginger has finally found a home and thanked everyone for helping her and the rescue centre by sharing the post.

The Dogwood Animal Shelter had earlier uploaded a video of Ginger playing with her toy and had urged followers to help them find a home for her. The animal shelter had also shared a heartfelt post with a picture of Ginger where a sign read, "Hi, I'm Ginger, I've been here waiting for seven years, nine months, two weeks and two days. I'm a good girl. I promise. I just need a second chance". Following the post, many inquiries poured in for Ginger and she finally found a home suitable for her medical and emotional conditions.

The Dogwood Animal Shelter in a Facebook post had said that Ginger would be best placed in a home with no other animals or small children. Due to thi sreasons, the possibilities of finding a suitable home had narrowed. But the hard work and dedication of staff members finally got its results and Ginger was able to move in with her new owner just recently.

'Ginger has gone home'

The shelter home after the adoption took to its Facebook page where it wrote, "Ginger has gone home! Her adopter has no children and no pets, has a fenced-in yard and experience with dogs with dispositions similar to Ginger’s! A huge thank you to Carole Nowicki for posting Ginger’s story, to Scott Poore for re-posting and to every one of you who shared it! We’re very grateful to those who cheered us on and kept the faith that Ginger would finally have the loving, comfy home she deserves!"

