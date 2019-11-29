Researchers Develop Carbon Dioxide Eating Bacteria; Call It 'greenest Diet'

Researchers at the Weizmann Institute in Israel have switched the diet of bacteria from sugar and other organic compounds to Carbon Dioxide and discovered 'the greenest diet' for the microorganism. On November 28, the scientists published their study of creating a strain of the lab workhorse bacterium called Escherichia Coli which will grow even more by consuming the greenhouse gas instead of any other molecule. This milestone achievement because it will drastically change the inner workings of the most popular model organisms of biology.

Contribution of the discovery

In the near future, this CO2-eating E.coli could be used to manufacture organic carbon molecules that could be used as biofuels or to produce food. Products which will be made in that manner would have lower emissions as compared with the conventional production methods, and would also have the potential to remove the gas from the air. According to a biochemist and synthetic biologist at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology in Germany, the mechanism that makes the Bacterium eat CO2 is like 'metabolic heart transplantation'.

Other plants and photosynthetic cyanobacteria which produce oxygen actually use the energy from the light to transform carbon dioxide into carbon-containing building blocks of life like DNA, proteins and fats. However, those organisms are hard to modify and therefore they can not be turned into biological factories. On the other hand, the E.coli is reportedly relatively easier to engineer and its fast growth means that changes can be tested at a faster pace by tweaking genetic alterations. Originally, the bacterium prefers to consume sugars and emits CO2 as waste.

In the latest work, a team of researchers used a mixture of genetic engineering and lab evolution to create a strain of E.coli that can consume its carbon from greenhouse gas. These bacteria would build the entire biomass of their body from the carbon in the air. It will also help future technologies to reduce the emissions along with the accumulation of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere and contribute to the fight against global warming.

