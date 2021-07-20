Researchers Find Over 1,000 Lakes In Swiss Alp Landscape Region; 18 Lakes Formed Per Year

As mountains are melting swiftly due to climate change, researchers have found 1,000 lakes in the Swiss Alp landscape region. According to the study published by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag), around 1,200 new lakes have formed in previously glaciated areas of the Swiss Alps since 1850. Around 1,000 still exist today. Daniel Odermatt, Head of the Remote Sensing Group at the aquatic research institute Eawag said that the researchers expected a few hundred glacial lakes but found over a thousand. He said that 180 have been added in the last decade alone.

Ice began to melt at the end of the Little Ice Age: Researchers

The researchers further said that the ice began to melt at the end of the Little Ice Age, and subsequently, it grabbed the interest of environmentalists. The researcher said it was the first time when high-quality aerial photo data from Swisstopo was captured.

"Between 1840 and 1870, the change in extent and length of some large glaciers in the Swiss Alps were therefore mapped for the first time for the Dufour map.”

18 lakes formed every year: Study

With the “American Aerial Survey” of 1946, the first high-quality aerial photographs became available. In total, the research team was able to draw on data at seven points in time between 1850 and 2016, added the statement published by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology. The researcher added that a total of 18 new lakes appeared each year and the water surface increased by more than 150,000 square metres annually – visible evidence of climate change in the Alps.

However, about a quarter of the new lakes have also shrunk or even disappeared altogether.

Some positive aspects of glacial melt

Mentioning some of the positive aspects of the glacial melt, he said that the growing number of glacial lakes increases the risk of sudden outbursts and thus the danger of flood waves for the settlements located below them. On the other hand, the natural phenomena offer impressive attractions for tourism and the artificial enlargement of the lakes opens up new opportunities for hydroelectric power.

(With inputs from the study published by Eawag)

(Image Credit: Pixabay)