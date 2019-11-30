This Is Why So Many Babies Are Conceived During Winter Months

A study that was conducted and published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed the scientific reason why most babies are conceived during the winters. Researchers have analyzed over 1,000,000 births to women aged 29 years and younger and found that compared to older women, young mothers were more likely to give births in the summer months. But surprisingly, the winter season turned out to be much more advantageous for giving birth. It is because men produce higher-quality sperm in winter months as compared to the summer.

Winter months best for pregnancy: Scientists

In addition, the changes in daylight length make a woman's ovum a better environment for the egg. Both of these factors prove to be ideal in the winter months, according to the study. The study's authors wrote that the fact is believed that people are more likely to hook up during the holidays which can be a possible behavioral explanation for the December peak in conceptions.

Scientists revealed that winter months are the best time of the year to boost fertility. An Italian study has also found that couples are more likely to get pregnant during morning sex around 7:30 am. The month of December accounts for nine percent of conceptions in the United States.

Comparison between northern and southern states

According to a study in 2013, data was gathered from nearly 1.5 million births and found that average birth weight in the first five months of the year decreased by 10 grams. Babies born during the summer months were 20 grams heavier.

Mothers who conceived in summer usually gain more weight than those who conceived at other times. Basically northern states have births peaking in June and July, while southern states come a bit later in October and November. The farther south, the later the birth peak as the people in the warm climate zone are less influenced by frigid temperatures.

