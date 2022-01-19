Researchers Say 5000-year-old Metal Tubes May've Been Used As Straws For Drinking: Report

A team of experts in Russia have reportedly found a set of gold and silver tubes that dates back to nearly 5500 years. The experts have unearthed the discoveries in North Caucasus in Russia and have claimed that it might be the world's oldest-known drinking straws, reported The Guardian. Among the eight thin-walled tubes, four of them featured gold and silver bull figures and were unearthed during the excavation in the summer of 1897 in the largest of three compartments containing human remains.

Reportedly, all the tubes were more than a meter in length with a narrow perforated tip. The tubes have been placed in the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, dating to the fourth millennium BC, and were made of segments joined together. Earlier, experts had suggested that the tubes could have been sceptres and they might have been used to support a canopy used in the funeral procession. However, a team of experts have now suggested that the tubes might have been used as straws for drinking beer from a shared pot, as per the news report.

Tubes used as straws for drinking

The researchers have written that if their assumptions are right, these objects indicate that they showed the earliest proof of drinking through tubes. The researchers have revealed that the practice was common during feasts in the third and second millennia BC in the ancient near east. The team further claimed that the tubes could have been used by people as drinking straws that were designed in a way to drink the beverage that needed filtration during consumption, The Guardian reported citing the researchers writing in the journal Antiquity. The researchers have expressed that their theory is backed by evidence that showed seals from Iran and Iraq that date back to the fifth to fourth millennium BC and suggested people at that time used straws to drink.

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative