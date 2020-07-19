Researchers Suggest Global Fertility Rate Will Drop Drastically By 2100

A new study suggests that the global population will drastically drop by the end of this century from rising to a peak of 9.73 billion around 2064 to falling below 8.79 billion by 2100. According to the study, the global fertility rate, which tells us how many babies women are conceiving at an average, will more than halve from 2.4 in 2017 to 1.7 by the end of the century, resulting in the global population dropping. The study forecasted a decline in the population of greater than 50% from 2017 to 2100 in 23 countries, including Japan, Thailand, and Spain.

According to the study, China will see it's population drop by 48 per cent from recording a peak of 1.4 billion in four years to 732 million by 2100. India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous country in the next five years, while the projection for the five largest countries in 2100 were India (1.09 billion), Nigeria (791 million), China (732 million), the United States (336 million), and Pakistan (248 million). As per the study published in The Lancet, China is forecasted to become the largest economy by 2035 but the USA is expected to once again become the largest economy in 2098.

Economic, geopolitical consequences

Findings also suggest a shifting age structure in many parts of the world, with 2.37 billion individuals older than 65 years and 1.70 billion individuals younger than 20 years, forecasted globally in 2100. The findings suggest that continued trends in female educational attainment and access to contraception will hasten declines in fertility and slow population growth. The low fertility rate in many countries, including China and India, would have economic, social, environmental, and geopolitical consequences, the study said.

