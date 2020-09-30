'Mark Of Respect': Residents Of Romanian Village Reelect Mayor After He Died From COVID-19

Residents of a village in Romania reelected their local mayor with a huge majority despite the politician dying 10 days prior to the municipal elections. According to the Associated Press, mayor Ion Aliman had contracted the deadly COVID-19 disease and lost his life days before the election, when it was too late to remove his name from the ballots. People decided to vote in favour of Aliman as a mark of respect.

Honouring Aliman

According to the report, after casting their votes on Sunday, residents also went to Aliman's grave to light candles in honour of the man who died serving the people of Deveselu. Aliman reportedly got just over 1,000 votes out of the 1,600 votes that were cast by the people of Deveselu, which has a population of around 3,000. Aliman was a member of the Social Democrat Party, also known as PSD, and was elected for an unprecedented third term.

Aliman's deputy Nicolae Dobre told the local news channel Digi24 that no other candidates got the same level of trust from voters. When Dobre was asked whether he too voted for Aliman, without hesitation he replied, "I sure did." The news of Aliman's victory came as PSD lost the most important seat in the country, the seat of the Mayor of capital Bucharest. The left-leaning party lost the constituency to the candidate backed by the center-right National Liberal Party or NLP.

NLP has been in power in Romania since last year after the PSD-led government lost a confidence vote in the parliament amid protests over proposed constitutional changes. PSD had won a major victory in 2017 in the Romanian parliamentary elections.

(With inputs from AP)