'Respect Plurality': Vatican's New Hong Kong Bishop Calls Religious Freedom 'basic Right'

After being appointed as Hong Kong’s bishop by Vatican’s Pope Francis, Stephen Chow vowed to plead with Bejing’s authorities to defend religious freedoms. On May 17, the Vatican had announced that the 62-year-old would be the southern Chinese city’s new bishop and filling a role that had remained vacant at a tumultuous time for religious congregations. While speaking during his first press conference since his appointment, Chow called for respect for different views and said that he would need to tread carefully with Beijing as it cracks down on dissent.

“Religious freedom is a basic right. We hope in our talks to the government to remind it that it doesn't forget that," Chow told reporters.

However, he also added, “I don't think it's right for me to comment on matters like China that I don't quite understand, I don't have enough knowledge about. Not that I am afraid. But I believe that prudence is also a virtue”.

Further, Chow said that while he had “no big plan” on how to unify a Catholic community divided since months of anti-government protests in 2019, he believed that God wanted them to be united. He said that unity is not the same as uniformity and added that one thing he has always mentioned recently in school is “unity is plurality”. “We need to respect plurality,” he said.

Hong Kong’s newly appointed Bishop

The Catholic community in Hong Kong is split between those who see Beijing’s control over Hong Kong as an attack on the city’s freedom and pro-establishment figures who prefer a less confrontational approach. Chow’s appointment comes at a sensitive time from relations between the Holy See and Beijing. The 62-year-old has headed the Chinese Province of the Society of Jesus since 2018 and led the Jesuit order in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as China and the Vatican signed a landmark deal in 2018 that gave both sides a say in the appointments of bishops in the Chinese church.

It is worth mentioning that China’s Catholics are legally only allowed to worship in churches approved by the Chinese government, however, many attend underground churches led by bishops loyal to Rome. on Tuesday, Chow said that there should not be the assumption that Beijing and the Chinese Church are enemies since both churches believe in the same faith. He added that both should try and seek understanding together. But the 62-year-old bishop also reiterated that the Latin Church does not have a formal diplomatic relationship with China and therefore operates independently.

(With inputs from AP)