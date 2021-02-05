'Responsible Thing To Do': Canada Extends Ban On Cruise Ship Till Early 2022 Amid COVID-19

On Thursday, February 4, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that the country was extending a ban on cruise ships entering its waters through February 2022 amid the ongoing pandemic. The ban is for ship that carries more than 100 people. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Today, I announced a 1-year ban on pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters and cruise vessels in all Canadian waters, these prohibitions will protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems”.

As per the official statement, the minister released two interim orders. The order states, “Adventure-seeking pleasure craft are still prohibited from entering Arctic waters”. It further added, “Passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people are still prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters, including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik, and the Labrador Coast”. Also, “Cruise vessels carrying more than 100 people are still prohibited from operating in Canadian waters”.

However, the essential passenger vessels, including ferries and water taxis, will continue to follow local public health guidance and protocols. They will also be following mitigation measures in order to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The measures include, reducing the number of passengers, ensuring physical distancing, the wearing of masks, and enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures.

Alghabra said, “As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe. Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems. This is the right and responsible thing to do”.

